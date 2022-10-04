Skip to main content

How the last six road debuts have gone for Auburn starting quarterbacks

Here's a look at how the last six Auburn quarterbacks faired in their first true road start.
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford will get his first collegiate road start of his career this weekend.

He might be up against the worst possible team to face in a road debut.

“He (Ashford) is going into a hostile environment and not going to be favored, and that's just part of the mental side of playing that position, but that goes for everybody," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in Monday's press conference. "I think for Robby, it's continuing to just to play within himself. He's learning. He's growing. He's developing and he did some really good things in that game (vs LSU). He's a playmaker and he can do more."

Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU was Ashford's second start, but his first start playing the entire game without being pulled. He completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 338 yards, two touchdowns and a game-sealing interception (that was not his fault). He's raw, but there's a lot to build on moving forward for the dual-threat QB.

"He (Ashford) did a wonderful job, especially for it being his second start," Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said in a recent interview. "I mean that's a lot for a guy especially in the SEC, so really happy to see that [...] I mean there's really no telling (his upside) just because he hasn't played much at all. But what you've seen, that's pretty raw talent that you've seen so far. So if he wants it, he can get anything he wants honestly. The talent is there. It's just is he willing to put in that work each and every day? And he's been up to that so far."

His first road challenge in an Auburn uniform may be his toughest of the season - a road trip to Athens to take on the No. 1 Georgia. After losing a large chunk of their defensive star power to the NFL Draft last season, the Bulldogs have continued maintain things statistically (11th nationally in total defense and 4th in scoring defense) and will look to dominate this weekend against the Tigers.

How have past road debuts gone for Auburn quarterbacks? Here's a look at the last six road openers for Tiger signal-callers, and how they performed.

Nick Marshall - at LSU (35-21 L, 2013)

Sep 21, 2013; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) looks to pass the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

17-of-33, 224 YDS, 0 TD 2 INT, lost fumble

14 att. 46 YDS, 0 TD

Jeremy Johnson - at LSU (45-21 L, 2015)

Sep 19, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jeremy Johnson (6) throws against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

11-of-19, 100 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 2 fumbles (1 lost)

12 att. 41 YDS, 1 TD

Sean White - at Kentucky (30-27 W, 2015)

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 15: Sean White #13 of the Auburn Tigers throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on October 15, 2015 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

17-of-27, 255 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT

6 att. 7 YDS

Jarrett Stidham - at Clemson (14-6 L, 2017)

Sep 9, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Austin Bryant (7) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the third quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

13-of- 24, 79 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT

18 att. -42 YDS

Bo Nix - at Texas A&M (28-20 W, 2019)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw the ball at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Auburn defeated Texas A&M 28-20. Jc Auburntamu 98

12-of-20, 100 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT

12 att. 38 YDS

TJ Finley - at South Carolina (21-17 L, 2021)

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) recovers his own fumble against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

17-of-32 188 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT

6 att. 7 YDS

OVERALL STATS:

- In the last six first true road starts for Auburn quarterbacks, the Auburn offense averaged 18.6 PPG.

- No QB eclipsed 255 yards passing

- 87-of-155 (56.1%), 157.6 pass yards per game

- Auburn holds a 2-4 record

- 5 total touchdowns, 5 turnovers

- On average (in those six contests), Auburn faced the 28th best defense in total yards allowed, and the 36th best defense in points allowed.

It will be interesting to see if Ashford can outperform these last six QBs.

