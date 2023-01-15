Skip to main content

Ranking Auburn's incoming transfers based on immediate impact

Auburn's transfer class is loaded with guys who should start in 2023.

The themes of Hugh Freeze's first off-season on the job have been roster management and talent acquisition. 

The newcomers haven't played a snap at Auburn yet, but it seems like the first month on the job has been a success. 

At the time this article was written, Auburn has added 12 players via the portal. Most of those additions have a chance to be starters for the Tigers in 2023.

Let's rank the 12 incoming transfers based on immediate impact. 

12. Mosiah Nasili-Kite - DL

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (34) celebrates a sack on Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick (not pictured) with defensive lineman Ami Finau (55) in the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland defensive lineman is more than likely going to offer depth and be a part of the rotation. The fact that I felt the need to put him last shows how solid this transfer class is. 

11. Nick Mardner - WR

Cincinnati wide receiver Nick Mardner sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

It's easy to be sold on Mardner's upside. Any target that's 6-foot-6 and can show top end speed is exciting. There are a lot of guys in Auburn's receiver room that I'm high on this year. 

10. Brian Battie - RB

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The former USF running back is explosive and experienced. I'm a fan of his ability, Auburn's running back room is solid, with four reliable guys that are ready to carry the ball on all three downs. Battie may be more of a factor on special teams. 

9. Lawrence Johnson - DL

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The former Purdue defensive lineman adds depth to a room that needed bodies. His experience and ability to take up space should allow Auburn's linebackers to play better behind him in 2023. 

8. Rivaldo Fairwether - TE

Rivaldo Fairweather

The former FIU tight end offers a ton of upside and size to the offense. He will enter a room that lost a ton of production from the past two seasons. His path to playing time seems clear. 

7. Demario Tolan - LB

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

I would have had the former LSU linebacker high on this list a few days ago. I think Austin Keys offers more of an immediate impact but there's no denying that Tolan will fight for key snaps in 2023. 

6. Elijah McAllister - EDGE/DE

Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Elijah McAllister (1) celebrates a Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) interception in the first half. The Florida Gators lead 21-0 at the half over the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 100921 Gatorgamevandy

Auburn lost a ton of snaps from a year ago at EDGE. The former Vanderbilt defender should have a path to playing time as Auburn needs to find a way to replace Eku Leota, Derick Hall, and Marcus Bragg. 

5. Austin Keys - LB

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn needed help at linebacker and they got it. The former Ole Miss standout played over 400 snaps last season. He brings SEC experience to a defense that needs it. 

4. Justin Rogers - DL

Justin Rogers

The former Kentucky defensive lineman has ridiculous upside. A former nationally touted recruit has the skill and ability to exceed in any defense - if he can figure out how to put it all together. 

3. Avery Jones - C

Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Avery Jones (54) during pregame action against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Avery Jones was a key part of East Carolina's offensive line. Auburn needed to see more production from the center position. Jones should offer that game one.

2. DIllon Wade - OL

Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) celebrates with fans after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Wade offers ridiculous upside and versatility on the offensive line, something Auburn hasn't seen much of in the past half decade. Wade should be a highly productive starter at tackle when it's all said and done. 

1. Gunner Britton - OT

Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The former Western Kentucky tackle has a chance to impact AUburn's offense in a great way in 2023. His experience and ability to excel at left tackle should allow him to be Auburn's best tackle since Greg Robinson. 

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Hugh Freeze
Football

Ranking Auburn's incoming transfers based on immediate impact

By Zac Blackerby
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

Auburn women's basketball outclassed in Baton Rouge; fall to 0-5 in SEC play

By Harrison Tarr
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where Auburn's transfer class ranks after adding Austin Keys

By Zac Blackerby
Robby Ashford in warmups vs Arkansas.
Football

Robby Ashford finished in the top half of the SEC in yards per completion in 2022

By Zac Blackerby
Screen Shot 2023-01-14 at 8.26.03 PM
Basketball

Podcast: Auburn basketball wins vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Johni Broome
Basketball

GALLERY: Photos from No. 21 Auburn basketball's 69-63 win over Mississippi State

By Lance Dawe
KD Johnson
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win vs Mississippi State

By Jeremy Robuck