The best offensive linemen currently available in the transfer portal

Going into the offseason, Hugh Freeze is obviously aware about the need to bring in talent for his roster. Joining ESPN's College Gameday last Saturday, Freeze was clear about the pitch to recruits, both prep and transfer portal players:

"There are only five schools in the last 12 years that have played for a national championship and won it and played for one and not won it," Freeze said. "And Auburn is one of those five. And so for all of the recruits that are listening right now, you can play right away, you can help us get back there. Tradition is there. Support is there. The passion is there. The resources are there. Now we have to [...] go get great players."

In the wake of Keiondre Jones entering the portal, Auburn projects (pending super-senior decisions) to at best have eight returning offensive linemen, with only two prep commits (both interior linemen) and no returning experience at tackle.

Let's look at some of the options in the transfer portal.

IOL Javion Cohen, Alabama: A two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at LG, the former Central High School (Phoenix City) offensive tackle announced his intention to transfer and Auburn players immediately began the recruitment. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

OT Ajani Cornelius, Rhode Island: Standing 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, the sophomore already holds fifteen P5 offers, including Florida, South Carolina, and Auburn. He has three years of eligibility remaining to play two seasons.

IOL Drake Nugent, Stanford: The senior center made the preseason All-Pac-12 Team from PFF and delivered on that promise, starting all 12 games at center and finishing #8 in the country for centers with a 80.2 PFF grade. He has two remaining years of eligibility.

OT LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State: Another preseason All-Pac-12 Team pick by PFF, the 6'5 310 lb senior broke his hand in the second half of the Sun Devils week six game against Washington. He previously accepted an East-West Shrine Bowl invite in November before reversing course and entering the portal. He has two remaining years of eligibility.

OT Jeremiah Byers, UTEP: The redshirt sophomore was a 3-star commit out of high school and started every game for the Miners, grading out to an 81.0 on PFF with 855 snaps in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

OT Spencer Holstege, Purdue: A four-star tackle out of Michigan in the class of 2019, Holstege has been the starting left guard for the Boilermakers for over two years, picking up the job midway through the 2020 season. Known for his pass blocking (85.8 PFF grade in 2022), he has two remaining years of eligibility.

IOL Casey Roddick, Colorado: Standing a 6-foot-3, 341 pounds as a former three-star from Ventura, CA, Roddick started all thirteen games for the Buffs this year at LG and has four seasons of playing experience. The grad transfer has one year of eligibility remaining.

IOL Jake Renfro, Cincinnati: Named by Phil Steele as a preseason Third Team All-American, Cincinnati's projected starting center missed the entire 2022 season due to injury. He started 15 games for Cincinnati in 2021, including the College Football Playoff against Alabama, and projects to have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

IOL Rusty Staats, Western Kentucky: The snapper for QB Austin Reed, who was #2 in passing in all of college football, enters the portal after his 2nd year as a starter. Originally an offensive tackle from Nashville, TN, the former three-star has one year of eligibility remaining.

IOL Tanner Bowles, Alabama: The former four-star recruit from Glasgow, Kentucky never seemed to catch on with the Crimson Tide, playing mostly on special teams and as a reserve in his three years on campus. The versatile blocker, who played at both guard spots and at center, has three years of remaining eligibility.

OT Damieon George, Alabama: The Houston, TX native never seemed to get consistent playing time in 2022 with the Crimson Tide despite starting three games down the stretch for Alabama in 2021, including the Iron Bowl. After just twenty snaps as a reserve in the season opening game against Utah St., he didn't see any more game action this last season. The former four-star recruit has two years of eligibility remaining and has indicated he is open to being a "package deal" with Javion Cohen.

