Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones enters transfer portal

Just one day after offensive line coach Will Friend was amongst the assistants not retained by new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, one of his linemen announced his intention to leave the Plains.

Offensive guard Keiondre Jones enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Jones, in his 4th year at Auburn from nearby LaGrange, GA, is a three-year starter on the offensive line that found himself deeper in the rotation this season than past years. After redshirting his true freshman year of 2019, he became the starter at right guard after an 2020 injury to Brandon Council, grading out with a 64.1 PFF grade on 536 total snaps. In 2021, he was the only Auburn lineman to start all thirteen games of the season, grading out at 71.1 overall and earning third team All-SEC honors from PFF College.

His 2022, however, was more challenging. He rotated in at right guard all season, never logging more than 36 snaps in a single game until Week 7 against Ole Miss. He finished the 2022 season with only 334 total snaps despite playing in eleven games and having an overall PFF grade of 57.1.

Jones mentions in the announcement that he is open to returning to Auburn, pending on the offensive staff hires. Auburn is projected to only have five returning scholarship linemen next season and only two current commits in the 2023 recruiting class in 4-star interior linemen Clay Wedin of Tampa, FL and Bradyn Joiner of Auburn, AL.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch