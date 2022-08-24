Skip to main content

247Sports predicts which bowl game Auburn football will play in

247Sports predicts Auburn to face a PAC-12 team in their bowl game.

247Sports predicted the participant in every single bowl game of the 2022 college football season, and they have Auburn playing the Washington Huskies on December 17th in the Las Vegas Bowl. 

These two programs have met once in their history, which was in the 2018 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, where the Tigers defeated the Huskies by a score of 21-16. 

If this hypothetical bowl game went anything like that meeting in 2018, fans would enjoy the down-to-the-wire contest. 

Auburn scored their first touchdown of the year as former Tiger WR/TE Sal Cannella made an acrobatic touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone from former quarterback Jarrett Stidham. 

This game was a dog fight from start to finish, but the Tigers were able to get it done behind a stellar defensive performance. 

The Huskies in 2022 will be led by former Indiana Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He led the Hoosiers in 2019, where they had an 8-5 record, and in 2020 where they had a 6-2 record. In 2021 Penix Jr. lost his season to an injury and decided to transfer to Washington.

Both of these teams have a ton of question marks heading into the 2022 season, so it will be intriguing to see how everything shapes out for them.

If these two teams were to go toe to toe in the Las Vegas Bowl, you can expect a really enjoyable football game at a fun destination.

Sep 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end Sal Cannella (80) scores a touchdown against Washington Huskies defensive back Jordan Miller (23) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
By Andrew Stefaniak
