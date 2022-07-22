Skip to main content

Former Auburn tight end Sal Cannella signs with the Green Bay Packers

Sal Cannella signs a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Sal Cannella came into Auburn from a junior college as the highest-ranked JUCO receiver. 

Cannella went on to have a pretty good career at Auburn, full of fantastic catches. 

After his eligibility was all spent, he was not given a shot in the NFL. Cannella focused on his clothing line that he started and put football in the rearview window. 

Then later, the USFL reboots its league, and Cannella is selected to play in the USFL. He went on to have a good season for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL, where he received First Team All-USFL honers. 

During the season for the Breakers, Cannella caught 34 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. 

One of the best parts of Cannella's game is his ability to catch the football so well for someone his size. He is also an excellent run blocker which pro teams love to see. He has the perfect build to play tight end in the NFL and be a difference maker.

It is exciting that the Packers are giving Cannella a chance to show the NFL what he's got. He has the talent to make the Packers roster as long as preseason camp goes well. 

It will be very exciting to see if Cannella can make the team this season for the Packers. All Auburn fans have seen his talent; now it is time for him to show that to NFL coaches. 

