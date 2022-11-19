Skip to main content

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Western Kentucky

These five things could cause fits for Auburn against Western Kentucky.

The Auburn Tigers are coming off their biggest win of the season, beating the Texas A&M Aggies 13-10. 

Now the Tigers will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for the final game of the season in Jordan-Hare Stadium. 

Western Kentucky is a good football team that Auburn needs to not take likely. 

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Western Kentucky. 

WKU's quarterback can sling it

Western quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. 11 Mtsu V Western Homecoming

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has thrown for 3,548 yards and 31 touchdowns so far this season. He is tied for third in all of college football for his touchdown total and second in college football in passing yards. These numbers are just absurd. He doesn't dink and dunk the ball either; he throws it downfield. This means the Auburn secondary is going to need to come to play. If the Tiger secondary doesn't show up, Davis will pick them apart. 

The Hilltoppers spread the ball around

Sep 17, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) evades tackle from Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Western Kentucky has four wideouts with 40 or more receptions on the year, including Malachi Corley, who has caught 70 passes this season for 953 yards and seven touchdowns. To be able to throw the ball as much as Western Kentucky likes to, you have to have good pass catchers, and the Hilltoppers have plenty of them. The Hilltoppers have had eight different receivers catch a touchdown this season, meaning they love to spread the ball around. If the Auburn secondary can't stay with the Hilltopper pass catchers, it will be a rough game for Auburn fans to watch. 

WKU creates tons of turnovers

MTSU wide receiver Yusuf Ali (89) runs the ball as Western linebacker JaQues Evans (3) stops him during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. 3 Mtsu V Western Homecoming

Western Kentucky has turned opponents over 30 times so far this season, including 17 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. Auburn has turned the ball over a lot this season. Turnovers are a way to create upsets, so the Hilltoppers will try all afternoon to intercept Robby Ashford. If they are successful in doing so, the Tigers will be on serious upset alert. 

Western Kentucky gets after the quarterback

Jarquez Hunter

Western Kentucky has a whooping 27 sacks so far this season. They are led by sophomore linebacker Jaques Evans who has eight sacks on the season. The Auburn offensive line has been looking better lately but against a quality pass rush like the one Western Kentucky has, those guys will need to play a great game. If Ashford is on his back all game, the Tigers will struggle to leave with the win. 

Don't look past the Hilltoppers

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams celebrates after the Tigers snapped a 5-game losing streak and beat the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes we see teams look past lesser opponents, which is when we see a lot of upsets happen. This almost happened to Georgia this year when they went to Missouri and nearly lost. This Hilltopper football team making their way to the Plains is no joke, and Auburn needs to treat them as such. If the Tigers come prepared and focused, they should take care of business no problem. If they are mentally looking past this game preparing for rival Alabama, the Tigers have a real chance of being upset on their home turf. 

