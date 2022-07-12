Skip to main content

Auburn's season will be largely dependent on Zach Calzada's arm

Can Zach Calzada help Auburn get back to its winning ways?

The Auburn Tigers should know who the quarterback is before they take on Mercer on September 3rd. 

Many signs are pointing to Zach Calzada being the guy to win the job. This narrative could be fueled by a few things. Calzada's quarterback trainer is pumping him up with workout videos on social media, Auburn players seem to really like him, and the talking point of TJ Finley not doing enough in Spring practices to separate himself from Calzada and Robby Ashford. 

Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby talked about it on the Monday edition of the Locked On Auburn podcast. 

"Everything we've seen from Calzada, because we didn't see him in spring, but everything we've seen from him in offseason workouts and training, anything that we've heard from other players has been that he's building great chemistry in the room, in the building, he's putting in the work," said Crosby. "We will only go as far as his arm takes us."

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter should be a big part of the offense while taking care of the running game but in order for Auburn to take that next step on offense, it has to happen with Calzada's arm and his decision-making. 

His offensive line should be better than a year ago, the wide receivers have a ton of talent, and with Bryan Harsin's scheme getting guys open and in space, Calzada should be able to find his weapons consistently throughout the season. 

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Auburn's season will be largely dependent on Zach Calzada's arm

