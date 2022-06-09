A look at Zach Calzada working through a passing drill

We saw Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada working through some passing drills a few days ago.

On Thursday, we got to see another one thanks to his quarterback trainer, Ray Isaac, posting a video from his Twitter of Calzada throwing to wide receivers in a passing drill inside the Auburn practice facility.

He explained the drill in the tweet and said, "This drill is designed to keep Zach (Calzada) poised and his throw efficient and clean despite having to throw a field out a ten yards. Easy and accurate."

Accuracy has been a talking point among the Auburn faithful this offseason when it comes to the quarterback position. That was a common setback in the Auburn offense in 2021.

In the drill above, you see Calzada hitting his target in stride down the field. While it's in just shorts and no pads are involved, it's nice to see how easily the ball comes out of his hand and finds its way to the receiver quickly.

Calzada has emerged as the favorite to be Auburn's starting quarterback in 2022 despite being limited in spring practice earlier this year while he was recovering from a procedure performed on his non-throwing shoulder.

The other quarterbacks fighting for the starting job are TJ Finley, who started the last three games in 2021 after Bo Nix went down for the season, and Robby Ashford.

