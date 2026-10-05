Auburn, Georgia Game Time and TV Slot Announced

Fresh off a frustrating loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers turn the page to the newest renewal of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Auburn and Georgia are set to kick off on Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. CDT on ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, according to a release from the conference on Monday afternoon. The game was assigned an afternoon time slot over the summer.

The game will compete with a couple of other highly anticipated matchups for the ABC and ESPN television spots, including Missouri at Ole Miss and Alabama at Tennessee. Final network assignments are set to be announced after this weekend’s slate of games.

After falling to Tennessee 24-14 this past weekend, the Tigers enter a bye week after a 3-2 start that featured wins over Baylor, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt. The loss to the Vols marked the first of four consecutive ranked opponents on Auburn’s schedule, as Alex Golesh and company will face No. 2 Georgia, No. 10 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss to wrap up October.

The Tigers will also look to snap a nine-game losing streak to the Bulldogs, as Auburn hasn’t defeated Georgia since 2017, and they will be seeking their first win in Athens, Ga., since 2005.

On the other hand, Georgia has absolutely rolled through its first five games of the season. After taking down Tennessee State and Western Kentucky to start the year, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are 3-0 in the SEC with blowout victories over Arkansas, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

Georgia faces its first legitimate test this Saturday, though, as it heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for a clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Many Auburn fans believe the Bulldogs will likely beat Auburn handily, which seems like the most probable scenario given the multitude of struggles the Tigers have portrayed thus far. But if there’s one slight argument that may give Auburn fans a glimmer of hope, Georgia will host Auburn coming off its biggest battle of the year.

If anything, a clash between Alabama and Georgia is guaranteed to feature a slew of emotions, so some sort of an emotional hangover isn’t something to completely rule out.

Nonetheless, a win between the hedges would certainly be monumental and a huge upset, as Auburn currently sits as a 16.5-point underdog, per VegasInsider.