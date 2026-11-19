The Troy Aikman-Joe Buck saga just got a whole lot pettier.

Ever since Buck reportedly inked a lucrative extension with ESPN while Aikman was left in the dark, the vibes in the network’s top NFL booth have seemingly been a little off-kilter. A month ago, Aikman appeared to confirm his rift with Buck and kept his options open regarding a future in broadcasting, as he’s set to become a free agent after ESPN’s production of the Super Bowl in February.

Not long after, Andrew Marchand ofThe Athletic revealed a heated behind-the-scenes spat Aikman had with Buck before the Bills-Rams Monday Night Football game on Oct. 12. “You are not going to f---ing talk to me?” Buck allegedly said to Aikman while off-air. Later on, Aikman reportedly told Buck, “I just never thought you’d do it to me,” likely referring to Buck privately closing his deal with ESPN last offseason.

Even with the air of professionalism that both veteran announcers are trying to maintain in what could be their last season calling games together, it’s clear that emotions are high. Tensions have spilled over at least once—and it may only get more bitter from here.

During Aikman’s guest radio appearance on The Musers on Dallas’s 96.7 The Ticket, the former Cowboys quarterback couldn’t help but take a sneaky shot at his current partner. For some context: One of the hosts on the sports radio show was out sick, leaving George Dunham to fly solo on the broadcast Thursday morning. Dunham jokingly asked Aikman whether he wanted to join him in the studio, to which the ESPN broadcaster replied: “Well, I know Joe [Buck] has always wanted a one-man booth. I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

Listen to Aikman’s petty one-liner below:

“I know Joe's always wanted a one-man booth, I'm wondering if you've always wanted a one-man radio show" – Troy Aikman on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas pic.twitter.com/zf15q6wPbh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2026

It’s perhaps not too surprising that Aikman would be the one firing shots here, given that Buck has already sealed his future at ESPN for the next six years. Aikman, on the other hand, is nearing the end of his deal and it feels more and more unlikely that the network would want to bring him back given how his personal feud with Buck has played out so far.

As of now, there are no open No. 1 NFL broadcasting roles, with J.J. Watt recently being promoted to work with Jim Nantz in the wake of CBS parting ways with Tony Romo. Aikman himself has said there’s only a “50-50” chance he’ll do TV next year, leaving the door open for a potential reunion with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization if he wants another consulting role similar to his offseason gig with the Dolphins. If and/or when Aikman leaves ESPN, Fox’s No. 2 man Greg Olsen is largely seen as the favorite to replace him.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck’s off-air drama ominously looms over ESPN ahead of Super Bowl 2027

With ESPN preparing for its first-ever production of the Super Bowl on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium, you have to wonder whether anyone in the building is at all worried about Aikman and Buck’s friends-turned-rivals drama escalating more than it already has. The worst possible scenario for the network would be if the duo’s high-profile falling-out saga overshadows the big game, and just three months away from the Super Bowl, it’s starting to look like a real possibility.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro discussed Aikman and Buck’s professional working relationship earlier this week at a conference and noted that he was “disappointed” with the media coverage surrounding their now-public rift.

“Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said Tuesday. “When I say ‘us,’ they’ve done a great job for ESPN, they’ve done a great job for the league, they’ve done a great job for the game, and most importantly, they’ve done a great job for fans.

“Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl.”

Pitaro added that he felt the timing of their feud was “disappointing” but maintained that Aikman and Buck would continue to put their jobs ahead of whatever personal grievances they might have with each other.

NFL fans and pundits may once again scrutinize Aikman and Buck’s body language, play-by-play calls and general broadcasting vibes in next week’s Monday Night Football tilt between the Bengals and Commanders. If the game is lacking any drama or excitement, ESPN’s booth could very well deliver that instead.