It’s not often that a college football game gets rescheduled, but multiple did in under a 24-hour span due to the FAA national ground stop last Friday.

The Auburn Tigers were one of those teams affected, having gone from a plane flight to a bus ride to Missisippi to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The kickoff time went from the early slot to the late afternoon slot as well.

However, that didn’t stop Auburn from picking up its strongest win of the season; a 41-9 win over the Bulldogs in Starkville to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

Head coach Alex Golesh said that it took a group effort to adjust to the changing event, but his team didn’t bat an eye.

“I told our guys in our team meeting this morning that [I’m] grateful for the way they handled it,” he said. “Didn’t flinch, just went about their business and made it about the game, which was the toughest task to accomplish.”

Throughout his first season as head coach, Golesh has stressed the important of being a process-oriented program, looking to have his results come with the positive habits that are build through the process. However, a wrench was thrown into the plans of the Tigers during the halt on all airplanes on Friday afternoon.

It caused a quick reset for the Auburn head coach.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“When you’re moving, and I’m so process-oriented, schedule-oriented, like what’s got to happen now, next, and I’ve tried to help train our guys to be very much the same way,” he said. “Then, when you get a sudden change, it certainly was uniquely different.”

Even when things changed, Golesh admits that his team didn’t change at all. Even if the process moved from a plane right to a several-hour bus trip that arrived late on Friday night, the group that he’s had for the 2026 season continues to meet the moment.

And in this case, it’s a moment that will put Auburn at least over .500 for the rest of the regular season.

“Our guys took advantage of the fact that our staff did a good job of not flinching one bit and adjusting from travel to food to all of it,” Golesh said.

Now, experiences like the one the Tigers experienced will not only help the culture that Auburn is looking to build with its new head coach, but it will continue to unit the team as it heads into its final two games of the season. One of those is the Iron Bowl game against No. 3 Alabama, with a chance to stir up the College Football Playoff picture on the horizon to close out the 2026 season.

Perhaps adversity, like the group went through this past weekend with a rescheduled kickoff and travel alterations, could help with how close-knit the group is.

“Really grateful to a lot of people who helped make it really seamless,” Golesh said. “It certainly felt like the Auburn Family part of it was super real Friday and Saturday. Our fans showing up at a high level Saturday made it a really cool day.”

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!