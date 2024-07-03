Auburn's Hugh Freeze Excited to Host Oklahoma Sooners
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze welcomed the opportunity to play Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC this season when he spoke at his latest press conference on Tuesday.
Freeze said it’s a chance for fans to see another top football team and create memories.
“I know you’re bringing two really good football teams into this conference that will provide our fans and our players another great opportunity to play a great football team,” Freeze said. “ I like it better when it’s at Jordan-Hare, but on the road too. Those will be great memories.”
Freeze added that the addition of Texas and Oklahoma made the SEC tougher, but that’s also the upside of playing in the conference.
“So, you’re adding two of the elite programs in the country to this already difficult, what I think is the best conference in America,” Freeze said. “It also makes it difficult, but that’s also exciting and why as a coach, as a player, you want to play in this conference.
Auburn won’t play Texas this season, but they host Oklahoma on Sept. 28. It will be Oklahoma’s first SEC road game. Kickoff time is still to be determined, but it’s confirmed to be an afternoon game on Auburn’s official home schedule.
Freeze showed his excitement for the opportunity to be Oklahoma’s first road opponent as an SEC school.
“I think Jordan-Hare will provide for them, I think, a great challenge,” Freeze said.
Freeze said he would’ve preferred a night game, but it will be a great first road game for Oklahoma regardless.
“Jordan-Hare will be rocking either way, and I think they’ll enjoy that experience for sure,” he said.
This will be the first time Auburn will play Oklahoma in the regular season. The two schools have played each other twice, both in the Sugar Bowl. The first was in 1972, and the second was in 2017. The Sooners won both games.