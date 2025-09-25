Key Auburn Tigers Weapon Returning to Full Strength
After being sidelined due to illness for the majority of the 2024 Auburn football season, kicker Alex McPherson is finally back and looking to make an impact for the Tigers in the 2025 season.
A colonoscopy had revealed a condition known as ulcerative colitis in the spring of 2024, and McPherson only participated in one game for the 2024 football season. After intensive medical care and a six-hour long surgery, McPherson had a medical process that tested both his mental and physical toughness.
Now, he’s back and it’s clear all Auburn fans are happy about it.
During the YellaWood Starting Lineup player introductions on the videoboard in Jordan-Hare Stadium before each game this season, the crowd now erupts with cheers when hearing McPherson’s name called.
Celebrating his return.
A testament to not only being a well-liked Auburn player, but in his strength to overcome and fight through his illness. As it was clearly no easy path.
“Feeling a lot better, I mean just physically, just the medicine is starting to work, it worked pretty much, pretty quick that first week I took it. So, feeling a lot better just really trying to gain the weight back, you know, and just get the strength back that I had. So, just feeling really good now,” said McPherson.
As of now, McPherson is 3-for-3 in his first four weeks with a season long of 34 yards. And while special teams was a bit to why the Tigers struggled against Oklahoma, fans can start to feel good game-by-game knowing McPherson is beginning to find his footing again.
Because he has more energy than ever.
“It [the medicine] really just allowed me to keep food down, keep food in, getting the nutrients that I needed,” McPherson said. “You know, have energy to go play. And, that’s really been the biggest thing for me is just having that energy to just going out there and do it.”
Even having another setback this summer, McPherson had lost 30 lbs. In August, his illness became known as Chron’s disease. Finding a treatment plan, McPherson and his family can finally see the other side.
“I may not be the biggest right now, but I feel okay. I was just so excited for the season, see what I can do,” McPherson said via SEC on Instagram.
Now, his range is continually improving.
“It’s definitely I think it’s gone up like 15 yards, we started at 20.. 15 or 20, I think it was 20 when we started the season. But, definitely at the beginning of camp it was probably even less than that so I’d say about 15 yards. Maybe 20 on a good day,” said McPherson.
He continued, “Right now we got me at the 30-yard line and you know we’ve been talking about making it 32 so it’d be a 50-yard field goal so really it’s just 30-32 right now is pretty much my range that we’re comfortable with.”
Being on the field again after Auburn’s switch to Nike, McPherson was happy about now getting to wear the same type of cleats he got to grow up kicking with- almost providing as a full circle moment that ties his beginning to now his comeback season.
“I love these, I grew up playing Nike soccer cleats. You know coming here with Under Armour, it wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t what I was used to and now getting to go back to it it’s definitely been awesome, all the gear is great and now I think our uniforms look great. It’s definitely been a good change for sure,” said McPherson.
As SEC play only begins and tougher games are to come, the Tigers now have their kicker back.
And it’s clear he’s got some fight in him.