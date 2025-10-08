Auburn Looking to Snap Home Woes Against Georgia
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers host No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in the 130th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. The series is tied for the second most-played in college football, trailing only Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (134 meetings).
Four of the last six meetings between Auburn and Georgia in Jordan–Hare Stadium dating back to 2013 have been decided by one score. This contest also marks the first night game between Auburn and Georgia at Jordan Hare-Stadium since 2009.
Arguably the greatest recent win for Auburn against Georgia at home came in 2013, a miraculous win for the Tigers named the "Prayer at Jordan-Hare." Quarterback Nick Marshall heaved a deep pass to Ricardo Lewis, which was tipped up by a pair of Georgia defenders and caught by Louis, who scored a touchdown.
Saturday’s matchup marks the 130th meeting in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, which dates back to 1892. It also marks the 81st straight season the two foes have matched up, dating back to 1944. The rivalry was not played in 1943, due to Auburn not fielding a team because of World War II.
The two teams also did not match up in 1917 and 1918 because of World War I and the subsequent influenza outbreak. With those exceptions, Auburn and Georgia have played continuously since 1898.
Auburn is 56-65-8 all time against the Bulldogs, including a 12-19-2 record at home. The Tigers are looking for their first win in the series since a 40-17 win on Nov. 11, 2017. Since 2017, Georgia has won three-straight at Jordan-Hare Stadium with two wins by a touchdown.
The Tigers and the Bulldogs met twice in 2017, once in Jordan-Hare and once in the SEC Championship game, when the Bulldogs were able to avenge their earlier beatdown from the Tigers by winning the SEC Championship, 28-7.
The Tigers are coming off of a bye week, and with a top-10 rival in town, will look to play spoiler. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on ABC.