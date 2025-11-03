Auburn Loses First Commit After Firing Hugh Freeze
Just hours after announcing that head coach Hugh Freeze had been fired, the Auburn Tigers have lost its first commit of the 2026 recruiting class.
Southaven (Miss.) three-star running back Eric Perry, who first committed to Auburn on June 9, announced on Sunday night he was flipping his commitment to Memphis.
Perry (6-0, 195) ranks as the No. 94 overall athlete in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports Composite.
Perry is currently in the midst of a stellar senior season, rushing for 1,113 yards and 20 touchdowns while passing for another 935 yards and eight touchdowns.
Earlier this year, Perry spoke with Auburn Tigers on SI about his commitment to the Tigers and his senior season.
“I liked Auburn’s atmosphere,” he said. “I really felt like I belonged there. The tradition, the fans, and the way they treat their players really separated Auburn from the rest. I like the small-town feel with the big-time environment. It feels like home. [The coaches] are real with me and bring a lot of energy. I trust they’ll put me in the best position to succeed.”
With Perry's decommitment, Auburn is left with 13 commits in its 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 38th overall in the country, according to 247 Sports. However, the Tigers could see more follow in Perry's footsteps by decomitting.
One name to keep an eye on is five-star Bralan Womack, who remains committed to Auburn but told 247 Sports' Tom Loy he is keeping his options open and even locked in a visit to Texas A&M. Womack is rated as the No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall recruit in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Another is five-star receiver Jase Mathews, the No. 1 receiver in the cycle, according to Rivals. He gave his reaction to On3's Steve Wiltfong.
“I liked Freeze but anything to improve the program is great," he said.
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class is currently made up of Womack, Mathews, four-star linebacker Jacquez Wilkes, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, three-star offensive lineman Wilson Zierer, three-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali, three-star offensive lineman Nikau Hepi, three-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett, three-star tight end Kentrell White, three-star safety Wayne Henry, three-star JUCO safety Shadrick Toodle Jr. and three-star long snapper Travis Wakefield.
Auburn, under interim head coach DJ Durkin, will hit the road to face No. 15 Vanderbilt for its first game post-Freeze.