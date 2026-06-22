Auburn Loses Four-Star RB Kingston Miles to Another SEC Program

The Auburn Tigers have lost their first commitment of the year in four-star running back Kingston Miles, who announced on Monday that he would be flipping his commitment from Auburn to Missouri. He had been committed to the Tigers since June 1.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star RB Kingston Miles has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Missouri, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🐯



Read: https://t.co/4zXEXcusJ4 pic.twitter.com/wevnIHjSFT — Rivals (@Rivals) June 22, 2026

This, admittedly, had been expected for some time now, and it certainly appears to be a bit of an ironic twist for the Tigers, who flipped Khamoni Williams, a three-star running back, from West Virginia on Sunday night. The flip giveth, and the flip taketh.

Miles is a four-star running back who is currently rated as the 18th-best running back in the 2027 class as well as the sixth-best player from his home state of Missouri.

Of course, the flip likely had something to do with Missouri’s proximity to Miles’ hometown in St. Louis, though some speculate that Eli Drinkwitz’s team made an offer that the Tigers were not prepared to match, especially given the current size of their 2027 class.

The Tigers will certainly feel the loss of Miles, though their class is certainly in good shape with or without him. Myson Johnson-Cook, the No. 5 running back in the class, remains committed to the Plains and is actively involved in efforts to land other prospects, so it would certainly be surprising to see him change his mind so drastically.

Additionally, the Tigers committed the aforementioned Williams, the No. 23 running back in the class, in a flip from West Virginia on Sunday, so the Tigers still have two incredibly solid options for their future.

That is, if they even need the support. After all, Bryson Washington, a junior who transferred in from Baylor ahead of this season, still has a full two years of eligibility left, while Alvin Henderson, a former five-star prospect recruited by Hugh Freeze, has yet to see any significant playing time as he enters his sophomore season.

As it stands, the distant future of Auburn’s running back room could very well shape up to be Henderson at RB1, Johnson-Cook at RB2 and Williams as a development piece/RB3. Once Henderson graduates, Johnson-Cook and Williams could battle it out to see who will emerge as the next Auburn running back in a long line of highly successful ball carriers.

A major concern for this recruiting class, at least as far as ego is concerned, is how Miles’ flip will affect the Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class, which, up until this flip, was ranked among the top-10 classes in the country by 247Sports.

Golesh has not made a habit of staying quiet for too long, though, and any number of new commits could be heading to the Plains to fill the gap Miles left before long.

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