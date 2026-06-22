Auburn Flips Big 12 Commit Amidst Dominant Recruiting Weekend

The Auburn Tigers have been landing commitments left and right, but until Sunday night, they had not flipped a single prospect from another program. However, late into the weekend, Khamoni Williams announced he would flip his commitment from West Virginia to Auburn.

🚨BREAKING🚨 RB Khamoni Williams has flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Auburn, @samspiegs reports🦅



Read: https://t.co/ecwCuc0G2b pic.twitter.com/JXz4W5lUUP — Rivals (@Rivals) June 22, 2026

Williams, who stands at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, is a three-star running back who is currently rated as the 23rd-best running back in his class as well as the 17th-best player from his home state of Tennessee. He had been committed to West Virginia since June 12.

With this commitment, the Auburn Tigers now have three running backs in their 2027 class, including Williams, four-star Myson Johnson-Cook and four-star Kingston Miles. Johnson-Cook is currently rated as the fifth-best running back in the country, and Miles is currently rated as the 18th-best.

The Tigers already had incredible depth in their running back room, complete with Jeremiah Cobb, a senior, Bryson Washington, a junior, Omar Mabson, a sophomore and former five-star Alvin Henderson, a sophomore. Now, their future looks to be even more stacked than their present, despite the fact that Auburn’s rushers have already set a precedent in total production.

Alex Golesh was clear from the first time he stepped onto the Plains: the Tigers, under him, were going to run the ball often and effectively. He has built a class to match, complete with four high-level offensive linemen to open lanes for his top-level backs in the future.

Williams marks the third commitment (and the second with the last name Williams) this weekend, as on Friday, the Tigers committed James Pace, the No. 2 edge rusher in Maryland. Then, just a few hours before Williams’ commitment, the similarly named Preston Williams, a three-star safety, also announced his pledge to the Plains.

Now, the Tigers’ class boasts an impressive, well-rounded makeup of one quarterback, three running backs, one wide receiver, four offensive linemen, a tight end, two defensive linemen, two edge rushers, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, three safeties and a kicker. It is currently ranked among the top 10 by ESPN and 247Sports, while Rivals has them sitting just outside at No. 12.

Who is next for the Tigers? The only real hole in their 2027 class is the wide receiver position, and Golesh’s program is already trending for two of the nation's best. Cedrick Simmons, a three-star target for the Tigers, is set to announce his commitment tomorrow after visiting Auburn this past weekend, while Hall recently received multiple predictions in favor of his landing on the Plains.

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