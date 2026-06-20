Auburn’s 2027 Class is Near-Consensus Top-10 After Pace Commitment

The Auburn Tigers have been on an absolute recruiting heater as of late, picking up blue-chip after blue-chip prospect, and on Friday night, they added four-star edge rusher James Pace to their ever-growing 2027 class. The addition of yet another blue-chip begs the question, though: where does the Tigers’ 2027 class rank in major ranking systems?

Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes the Tigers’ standings in each.

247Sports - No. 9

The Tigers have been sitting just outside of the top-10 for quite a few weeks now, jumping around the 11-16 mark, depending on who they have picked up, as well as who other schools have added. However, Pace’s commitment seems to finally be enough to rank the Tigers within the top-10, an honor that few expected Alex Golesh to possess in his first year with the Tigers.

Interestingly, the Tigers are just one of two teams in 247’s top-10 that do not yet have a five-star commit, joining Virginia Tech, which is ranked No. 10. Despite that hole in the class, the Tigers stand with a strong 234.88 points. For comparison, Texas A&M, the current leader in these rankings, stands with 275.69 points.

On3/Rivals - No. 12

Ironically, the Tigers hung around the No. 12 mark for some time in 247Sports’ rankings, but On3 (or Rivals) has only now seen it fit to rank the Tigers in that spot. Unlike 247’s rankings, On3 focuses on the average rating of each player, and the Tigers hold an average rating of 90.673 despite the aforementioned lack of five-star commits.

Every team ahead of the Tigers except Oregon, which is ranked No. 9 with an average rating of 91.168, has at least one five-star, with eight of the 11 teams ahead possessing at least two. This really goes to show the quality of the commits Golesh has brought in, even though he has yet to bring in a five-star.

ESPN - No. 7

ESPN was the first organization to rank the Tigers within the top-10, as they bestowed the Tigers with the No. 10 spot just over a week ago. Now, in the wake of a few big-time commitments, the Tigers have jumped to No. 7 in their rankings.

Interestingly, these rankings are a few hours older than Pace’s commitment, so the Tigers may see an additional boost from his commitment in ESPN’s later rankings.

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