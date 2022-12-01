Head coach Hugh Freeze continues to make assistant coach staff changes

Joining defensive assistant Roc Bellantoni and DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in being dismissed from their duties are defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, offensive line coach Will Friend, and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

As mentioned in his opening press conference, Freeze has already kept interim coach Cadillac Williams as running backs coach with a new title - associate head coach. He spoke about Cadillac's role in building the culture at Auburn, and his value going forward.

I think the words I used last night to him (were)… ‘I need your wisdom. I need you to tell me about the players. I need you to tell me about the building. I need you to tell me who is really vital to us really getting this program back to SEC championships,’” Freeze said Tuesday. “I think the word I would use is ‘invaluable.’ I don't know that I can describe it any more than that.”

Williams will become the fifth assistant coach in Auburn history to work under three different permanent head coaches, joining Jimmy Hitchcock, Shug Jordan, Paul Davis, and Joe Whitt. (per Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer).

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson have not been dismissed; they'll be asked to interview with the to-be-named defensive coordinator but are expected to be retained, per sources.

For off the field staff, analyst Kendall Simmons, who briefly moved to an on-the-field role coaching offensive linemen when Will Friend was elevated to interim co-offensive coordinator, is expected to be retained in an off-field role. Also expected to be retained is Trovon Reed, currently serving as Director of Football & Recruiting Relations.

Analyst Mike Hartline, promoted to quarterbacks coach in November, has departed Auburn for Charlotte, where he will be passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

UPDATE: Reports are coming out that Liberty defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is expected to assume the same role at Auburn, per sources.

