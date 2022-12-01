Skip to main content

Head coach Hugh Freeze continues to make assistant coach staff changes

Auburn parts ways with Hilliard, Schmedding, and Friend; Etheridge & Robinson TBD

Joining defensive assistant Roc Bellantoni and DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in being dismissed from their duties are defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, offensive line coach Will Friend, and wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. 

As mentioned in his opening press conference, Freeze has already kept interim coach Cadillac Williams as running backs coach with a new title - associate head coach. He spoke about Cadillac's role in building the culture at Auburn, and his value going forward. 

I think the words I used last night to him (were)… ‘I need your wisdom. I need you to tell me about the players. I need you to tell me about the building. I need you to tell me who is really vital to us really getting this program back to SEC championships,’” Freeze said Tuesday. “I think the word I would use is ‘invaluable.’ I don't know that I can describe it any more than that.”

Williams will become the fifth assistant coach in Auburn history to work under three different permanent head coaches, joining Jimmy Hitchcock, Shug Jordan, Paul Davis, and Joe Whitt. (per Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer). 

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson have not been dismissed; they'll be asked to interview with the to-be-named defensive coordinator but are expected to be retained, per sources. 

For off the field staff, analyst Kendall Simmons, who briefly moved to an on-the-field role coaching offensive linemen when Will Friend was elevated to interim co-offensive coordinator, is expected to be retained in an off-field role. Also expected to be retained is Trovon Reed, currently serving as Director of Football & Recruiting Relations.  

Analyst Mike Hartline, promoted to quarterbacks coach in November, has departed Auburn for Charlotte, where he will be passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. 

UPDATE: Reports are coming out that Liberty defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is expected to assume the same role at Auburn, per sources. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Head coach Hugh Freeze continues to make assistant coach staff changes

By Lindsay Crosby
Honesty Scott-Grayson (23)_20221130_WBB_vSTL_TAS_331
Basketball

ICYMI: Scott-Grayson Continues Dominance, Leads Tigers Past Little Rock

By Harrison Tarr
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Report: Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh will not be retained

By Lance Dawe
Coach Roc BellantoniFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn defensive assistant Roc Bellantoni not retained under Hugh Freeze

By Lindsay Crosby
Wendell Green shooting free throws.
Basketball

Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

How Auburn compares to the rest of the SEC statistically through the regular season

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fiery response over competing in Iron Bowl: 'I hope they are a little nervous"

By Lance Dawe
Auburn athletic director John Cohen introduces Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Opinion: Hugh Freeze won the press conference

By Jeremy Robuck