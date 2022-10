Auburn's Defensive PFF Grades vs LSU

Auburn's defense did its part but Auburn fell 21-17 against the LSU Tigers in Jordan Hare Stadium Saturday night.

Auburn put 21 defenders on the field against their SEC West opponent. Eku Leota was one of the highest-rated players despite having to leave with an injury. Auburn's defense front continues to be the highlight of this defense but more defensive backs can be found in the top ten for the Auburn defense after solid games from Nehemiah Pritchett, Kaufman, Keionte Scott, and DJ James. Derrick Hall's grade may surprise some readers.

Here's every defensive grade from the Auburn Tigers' loss against the LSU Tigers.

1. Donovan Kaufman Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 77.7 2. Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 76.5 3. Eku Leota Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 73.9 4. Marcus Harris Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 71.0 5. Nehemiah Pritchett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 69.2 6. Colby Wooden Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 69.2 7. Marquis Burks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 68.8 8. Keionte Scott Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 68.7 9. Zion Puckett Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 68.3 10. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 65.0 11. Jeffrey M'Ba Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 63.0 12. Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 62.8 13. Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 61.6 14. Dylan Brooks Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 61.4 15. Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60.9 16. Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60.6 17. Desmond Tisdol Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 60.0 18. Barton Lester © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Defensive Grade: 60.0 19. Morris Joseph Jr. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive Grade: 59.4 20. Derick Hall Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 55.2 21. Owen Pappoe Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive Grade: 52.2

