Takeaways from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU

What a game.

Auburn loses to LSU by four after a wild fourth quarter that featured multiple turnovers. The biggest takeaway, however, was the 17 point lead the Tigers blew to LSU.

Is the Bryan Harsin era over?

Here are five more takeaways from the loss.

The offensive line shift (almost) worked Eric Starling/Auburn Daily The Tigers moved Brandon Council over to center and averaged 3.8 yards per carry (sack adjusted). The offense tried to get creative. Roll outs, trick plays, downfield shots. 6.3 yards per play. Auburn just couldn't get it done. Ja'Varrius Johnson is that dude Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Johnson averaged 24.6 yards per catch (three receptions, 74 yards). If Auburn is going to have any offensive success moving forward, they're going to have to try more shots downfield like they did tonight. Johnson needs to be fed the ball. That is, if a quarterback can get it to him. Ashford did what he could Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Ashford completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a costly interception at the end of the game. He did what he could. He's inconsistent. That's what freshmen do. Get him some coaching and he can be special. The defense lacks adjustments Eric Starling/Auburn Daily After gaining a 17-0 lead on the opposition, the defense slowly but surely folded against LSU's ground game. Either the adjustments aren't there or they don't work. LSU had 69 rushing yards in the first half and over 120 in the second. There's not much else to say. Auburn can't close out. This should be it Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Harsin should be done after this game. Will Auburn let him go? Not sure. It's all about optics at this point. The Tigers are horrendously coached. Their recruiting is awful. They're regressing. Bottom line.

