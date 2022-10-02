Skip to main content

Takeaways from Auburn's 21-17 loss to LSU

The Tigers blew a 17-0 lead to LSU.
What a game.

Auburn loses to LSU by four after a wild fourth quarter that featured multiple turnovers. The biggest takeaway, however, was the 17 point lead the Tigers blew to LSU.

Is the Bryan Harsin era over?

Here are five more takeaways from the loss.

The offensive line shift (almost) worked

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

The Tigers moved Brandon Council over to center and averaged 3.8 yards per carry (sack adjusted).

The offense tried to get creative. Roll outs, trick plays, downfield shots. 6.3 yards per play. Auburn just couldn't get it done.

Ja'Varrius Johnson is that dude

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10227

Johnson averaged 24.6 yards per catch (three receptions, 74 yards).

If Auburn is going to have any offensive success moving forward, they're going to have to try more shots downfield like they did tonight. Johnson needs to be fed the ball.

That is, if a quarterback can get it to him.

Ashford did what he could

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10261

Ashford completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a costly interception at the end of the game.

He did what he could. He's inconsistent. That's what freshmen do. Get him some coaching and he can be special.

The defense lacks adjustments

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) celebrates his first down catch during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

After gaining a 17-0 lead on the opposition, the defense slowly but surely folded against LSU's ground game.

Either the adjustments aren't there or they don't work. LSU had 69 rushing yards in the first half and over 120 in the second.

There's not much else to say. Auburn can't close out.

This should be it

NCAA Football- LSU at Auburn 2022_10-1-2022_10212

Harsin should be done after this game. Will Auburn let him go? Not sure. It's all about optics at this point.

The Tigers are horrendously coached. Their recruiting is awful. They're regressing. Bottom line.

