Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers has entered the transfer portal

Capers is the third Auburn receiver to enter the portal within the last week.
Junior wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers has entered the transfer portal, per his social media. Capers made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was fired yesterday afternoon following the hire of new athletic director John Cohen. However, there is reason to believe Capers' decision to leave is not related to Harsin's firing.

According to rumors, Capers had intentions to enter the portal days ago, and was waiting to make an announcement. He is the third Auburn wide receiver to enter the portal over the last week (Landen King, Tar'Varish Dawson).

Capers was a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, the No. 132 overall prospect in the cycle and the No. 24 wide receiver. Over the course of his three seasons on the Plains, Capers saw his production decrease every season: 77 receiving yards (and one touchdown) in 2020 turned into 54 in 2021. He only has one reception for 16 yards so far this year.

Auburn has now had 32 players leave the team since Harsin was fired. They've gotten a commitment from/signed 35 JUCO/high school players since December 2020.

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
