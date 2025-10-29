Auburn's Hidden Stats Tell the Story of the 2025 Season
While the football world doesn't revolve around statistics, some of the Auburn Tigers' hidden ones tell a story.
At 4-4, many expect Auburn to be the embodiment of mediocrity, a team that is not good enough to challenge the elite teams in the SEC but capable of winning games against the lower-tier conference teams.
However, if you've watched the games, Auburn played on par with the better teams in the conference for all of their faults. In all honesty, two of those games should be wins. If not for atrocious officiating, the Tigers could sit at 6-2. However, your record is what it is, and asterisks do not count. However, within the .500 record, two stats catch your eye, as the Tigers play the University of Kentucky.
Quick Pressures
Pro Football Sports Network defines a quick pressure that occurs less than 2.5 seconds after the snap. Tigers edge rusher Keyron Crawford tallied 11 to this point. Only two other SEC edge rushers, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell (15) and Texas' Colin Simmons (12), can claim more. What makes Crawford so effective?
Dexterity and Agility
Crawford has five sacks on the season. Yet, his pressures also matter, as they lead to a quarterback throwing the ball quicker than he wants. In watching Crawford's play, you can see a twitchy rusher with the ability for his hands and feet to work in concert, but he will also let one dictate the move.
For example, in the below clip, you see Crawford win with his hands at the top of the screen, discarding the blocker to the right while cutting left to make the play. Converting speed to power combines the most needed attributes a pass rusher must use: burst and strength.
Credit Due?
No unit in college football endures more criticism, justified or not, than the Auburn offensive line. The group allowed 30 sacks, ranking last in FBS. They deserve the blame for many of those, and the same for quarterback Jackson Arnold, who held it longer than the first dance at his wedding reception.
Yet, one area where the group thrives is clearing the way for the running, regardless of whether it's Arnold or Jeremiah Cobb. Auburn enjoys 1.31 rushing yards before contact, ranking 13th in FBS. He hits the hole with reckless abandon, or the offensive line is far better at run blocking than pass protection.
In any case, giving back over a yard of ground before touching a defense on every carry matters. Cobb's 717 rushing yards are second in the SEC to Missouri rusher Ahmad Hardy's 937.
Overview
Make no mistake, Auburn struggles in pass protection, losing snaps to opponents. If they grab a lead, they need to lean on the running game to close opponents out. Making drives last extra plays fatigues the defense, leading to chunk yardage at the end.
Additionally, causing havoc on defense and making passing situations uncomfortable will pay off. This week, they play the 94th-best scoring offense (24.1), according to College Football Reference. Can the two separate stats factor in a win and Auburn's record at .500 for the first time in over a month?