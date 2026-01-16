Auburn Signs High Upside Two-Way Player from Transfer Portal

Two-way players have dominated headlines in recent years, with Travis Hunter of Colorado becoming the most famous of the group. It’s not hard to see why: he won himself a Heisman and was drafted first overall in the span of a single year. Since, things have died down on that front, but on Friday, the Auburn Tigers signed a two-way prospect that could very well be the next big thing.

Antavious “Scrap” Richardson is a two-way wide receiver/cornerback similar to Travis Hunter, though he’s opted to entrust his talents to Alex Golesh instead of Deion Sanders. A four-star out of high school, Richardson projects to be a difference-maker on either side of the ball, though he’s projected to primarily play cornerback at Auburn.

BREAKING: Notre Dame transfer ATH Antavious "Scrap" Richardson has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.



Richardson is projected to play cornerback at Auburn. Four years of eligibility.



Richardson redshirted his first, and only, year at Notre Dame, so he will have four years of eligibility to offer the Tigers. This projects incredibly well for Golesh, who is certainly looking to build a roster that will stick around and not leave in next year’s portal cycle.

Richardson is the fourth four-star signed in Alex Golesh’s 2026 portal class, joining former USF quarterback Byrum Brown, former LSU defensive lineman Walter Mathis, Jr. and former Baylor running back Bryson Washington.

If he is to play cornerback, as he is projected to do, he will be filling a much-needed role on the team, especially after the departures of Kayin Lee, Donovan Starr, Jay Crawford, A’mon Lane-Ganus and Raion Strader.

If Richardson proves more useful on the offensive side of the ball, he will join Jeremiah Koger, Christian Neptune, Kory Pettigrew, Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod in a room that’s looking to make up for the losses of several receivers, most notably Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson.

Golesh has still yet to “break even” with his portal cycle in 2026, as he has lost 38 players to the portal and gained 28, with 24 of his 28 signees rated at three stars or lower. The transfer portal will close for new applicants on Friday evening, so Golesh will need to keep things moving in the right direction if he’s looking to get his team set up.

