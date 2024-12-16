Auburn Signs OT Transfer, Gets Much-Needed Upgrade
The Auburn Tigers have signed Virginia Tech offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. He signed on Sunday following a visit on Saturday.
"Just the people," he told 247 Sports. "I feel like I'm at home here. I don't have to not be myself. I can be Xavier.
After being redshirted his first season, the 6-foot-7, 323-pound tackle has started every game the season last two seasons for the Hokies (25). In 2023, he was named College Football News Third Team All-American.
This season, Chaplin allowed only two sacks, no quarterback hits and 10 quarterback hurries on 300 opportunities. Chaplin battled a shoulder and bone bruise injury throughout the season but it never kept him off the field.
He was named an honorable mention for the All-ACC teams at the conclusion of this season.
Chaplin is the fourth incoming transfer for Auburn so far this offseason. He joins quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), running back Durell Robinson (UConn) and punter Hudson Kaak (Oklahoma State).
It doesn’t hurt to get a starting offensive tackle when bringing in new offensive weapons. For this team, anything helps.
Despite being sixth in total offense in 2024, the Tigers scored the fifth-fewest points per game in the SEC. A boost to the offensive line could open up some more opportunities for this offense.
On top of that, Chaplin will be helpful in protecting the incoming quarterback signee. He was sacked 34 times in 10 games last season, so the change of pace would be nice.
While we’ll have to see how much of a difference Chaplin makes, it's a huge win for the Tigers to obtain his services. Auburn allowed 27 sacks in 2024 compared to 34 in 2023. It’s an improvement, but they were still 10th in the SEC. There is plenty of room for growth, and adding Chaplin is a great step.