Auburn Signs Oklahoma State Transfer Punter
AUBURN, Ala. – It took some time to get started, but the Auburn Tigers landed their first transfer portal addition on Saturday morning in former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold. Two more additions have followed since.
The second addition was former UConn running back Durrell Robinson, then former Oklahoma State punter Hudson Kaak followed shortly after.
Kaak, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Seymour, Victoria, Australia, played two seasons for Oklahoma State. On 68 total punt attempts over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Kaak averaged 41.2 yards per attempt, pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 31 times and had six punts travel further than 50 yards.
Kaak was a highly-coveted prospect coming out of high school. 247Sports had Kaak listed as the No. 3 punter in the class of 2023 behind Tyler White who committed to Texas A&M and Declan Duley who committed to Illinois.
Kaak’s athletic background stems from Australian rules football. He played for the Murray Bushrangers of the NAB League prior to his enrollment at ProKick Australia.
Adding a punter via the transfer portal was a priority for the Tigers this offseason with Oscar Chapman graduating and Gabe Russo hitting the portal himself after not seeing the field through two seasons with the program.
The addition of Kaak gives head coach Hugh Freeze and special teams coordinator Tanner Burns an experienced option at the position Champman held down for five seasons.
According to 247Sports, Auburn has the No. 9 portal class in the country currently. The Tigers currently have the fourth-highest-rated portal haul in the SEC behind Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU.
