Auburn Signs USF Transfer, Former Tennessee Wide Receiver

The Auburn Tigers have signed yet another South Florida transfer, but unlike the others, their newest addition holds valuable SEC experience.

USF transfer wide receiver Chas Nimrod has signed with the Tigers, per a report from On3 late Tuesday evening. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with Auburn, as he redshirted at Tennessee in 2022 and has since played three seasons.

Nimrod marks the 10th transfer from USF that Auburn has signed in this portal window. He also stands as the fourth wide receiver from the Bulls that the Tigers have brought in from Tampa thus far, joining Jeremiah Koger, Christian Neptune, and Kory Pettigrew.

The Bentonville, Ark., native spent three years with the Volunteers from 2022 to 2024 before following Alex Golesh to USF a couple of years later. Nimrod recorded 19 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman, and he added 121 yards on 10 receptions as a redshirt sophomore in 2024.

Last season with the Bulls under Golesh and company, Nimrod was USF’s fourth-leading receiver in an offense that ranked third in the nation in total yards per game with 488.7, trailing only North Texas and Ole Miss, which is currently still fighting for a national title.

Nimrod took a considerable leap as a redshirt junior, posting 466 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions this past season. The only Bulls who notched more receiving yards than Nimrod were Koger (597), who has also signed with Auburn, senior Mudia Reuben (495), and Keshaun Singleton (877).

He is listed as the No. 65 wideout and the No. 326 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, and is currently rated as Auburn’s sixth-best incoming addition.

The Tigers will need all the help they can get in terms of portal wide receivers, as they have lost their top seven contributors from last season.

Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, and Horatio Fields are all exploring other options in the transfer portal. Thompson, a former five-star from Foley, Ala., recently committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Former Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr., who was one of the best receivers in the portal last offseason, declared for the 2026 NFL Draft last week after only one year on the Plains.

Additionally, outside of the five wideouts listed, tight ends Brandon Frazier and Preston Howard are also departing from Auburn – but for different reasons. Frazier (out of eligibility) finished as the Tigers’ sixth-leading receiver, while Howard (entering portal) landed seventh in receiving yards, meaning Auburn will be searching to replace all production through the air – including at the quarterback position.

USF transfer standout quarterback Byrum Brown also committed to the Tigers Tuesday morning, and he was even introduced to the crowd as Tuesday night’s basketball game vs. Texas A&M at Neville Arena. Brown is ranked as one of the top signal-callers in the portal, and his commitment and signing could encourage other potential portal receivers to consider Auburn.

A big name to watch that is still uncommitted is Keshaun Singleton, the Bulls’ leading receiver a year ago, who would be a massive addition for Golesh and the receiver room. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is predicted to sign with Auburn by multiple recruiting outlets, and he would provide a significant boost to the Tigers’ portal haul.