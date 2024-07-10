Auburn Tigers and 5-Stages of Iron Bowl Grief
In 1969, psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross developed the Five Stages of Grief, based on the five emotions people experience during the grieving process. 228 days ago, Alabama, on a late touchdown, defeated Auburn 27-24.
That brutal loss, coupled with Alabama's subsequent CFP run sits on the mind, heart and nerve of many of the Auburn Tigers faithful. Yet, through all of that, the grieving process needs to end and that game needs to evaporate from the minds of millions. Granted, the ceaseless ribbing from Tide fans will continue to annoy, but that loss should not define this or following seasons. Let's focus on three emotions.
Anger
Yes, fourth-and-31 should end the game. Everyone knew that the Tide needed a touchdown to take the lead. However, some of the anger remains a bit misplaced. While the secondary inexplicably allowed Isaiah Bond to wriggle away while Jalen Milroe built a cottage with the time he enjoyed in the pocket, the offense needs this vitriol.
For eight minutes and eighteen seconds, the Tigers drove seventy-two yards to the Alabama four-yard-line. Hugh Freeze decided to settle for a field goal when a touchdown probably ices the game. If Alabama still scores, the score knots at twenty-seven.
Then, Auburn receives the ensuing kickoff, kneels and takes its chances to overtime. Playing too tight on offense cost Auburn that day. Too many want to focus on the defensive failure, but the offense's reluctance to take risk ultimately cost the team that game.
Depression
Message boards and social media caught fire with clips of the game from every angle. A dark cloud of despair fell over the fanbase, from Huntsville to Dothan and everywhere in between, a sense of palpable gloom fell.
Although Alabama enjoys a 50-37-1 advantage in the series, last November's loss stung and appeared to take the wind out of the sails for not only the football team but those with a rooting interest. With eleven games before the 2024 Iron Bowl, looking ahead solves nothing and helps absolutely no one.
Acceptance
Alabama won last year's Iron Bowl. They played the game and the outcome stands. At the same time, last year's disappointments should transform into this season's optimism. The Crimson Tide lost the best coach/recruiter they ever employed, but the NFL siphoned off elite talent, as they do every single spring.
Meanwhile, Auburn looks not only loaded this year but the recruiting pipeline looks stronger than it has in a decade. The game-winning touchdown meant so much to Isaiah Bond, that he promptly transferred to Texas. Cam Coleman will walk onto the field as potentially the best Auburn wideout in years.
Additionally, the memory of Hugh Freeze's overly-conservative approach late in the Iron Bowl should dissipate, thanks to the assembled talent. The future on The Plains looks bright, even though the recent past mirrors a cloudy sky.