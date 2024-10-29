Auburn Beware, These Are Not Your Dad's Vanderbilt Commodores
For generations, Vanderbilt stood as the laughingstock of the SEC. The smart school that serves as cannon fodder and outstanding academics. From 1902-2007, Vandy won just one bowl game, a25-13 Gator Bowl in 1955, ironically over Auburn.
Every couple of years, Vandy would beat a Power-5 team and you'd see the scroll across the bottom of your television. In all honesty, if not for baseball and sometimes basketball, people would forget that Vanderbilt calls the Southeastern Conference home.
Perennial football doormats, until they weren't. This is not your father's Commodores. Lionel Richie and the fellas singing "Brick House" could be (or your grandfather's), but the football version isn’t. Auburn needs to not underestimate Vandy, at all.
Dismissing Alabama
Just a little over three weeks ago, Alabama ventured to Nashville, looking to keep a hold on the top spot in the polls. A funny thing happened on the way to staying undefeated. Bama ran into a buzzsaw. Vanderbilt not only hung 40 on them, but amassed 418 yards of total offense.
Vandy, showing no reticence in attacking Bama all over the field. Granted, their defense did not stop Bama, who rolled up 35 points of their own. Yet, the offense kept rolling, and Vandy concluded the day by throwing the goalposts in the river, celebrating a victory.
Last weekend, the Commodores stood toe-to-toe with Texas, just falling short. Nothing Auburn can show them, they haven't seen.
The Right Transfer
Quarterbacks jump into the portal all of the time. In fact, the portal teems with passers of all size and description. Yet, probably the most impactful one, Diego Pavia just walked through without fanfare.
A two-year starter at New Mexico State , Pavia won the 2023 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Although Auburn fans are well aware of him after he torched the Tigers in a 31-10 Aggies victory, he doesn't check any of the boxes that many seek in quarterbacks at just 6'0 and 200 pounds.
Pavia competes with heart, guts, and moxie. If you seek perfect spirals that whistle through the air, look elsewhere. Or, if a classic drop back passer tickles your fancy, go look at another player. With Pavia, he lines up, regardless of opponent and plays.
Not only does he lead his team in passing, the former NMSU standout possesses the most rushing yards on the team. Auburn will need to not just harass Pavia but keep contain. Any deviation in that plan will see him sprinting down the field.
Auburn Attack
Vanderbilt, from players to alums believe that 2024 is their magical season. While they can play with anyone in the country, Auburn needs to remember what makes them much better: superior talent.
At every position except quarterback unfortunately, Auburn outmatches Vandy. As a result, putting the ball in the right hands while unleashing a defense that looks faster and more physical should place this game far out of reach.
Times change, Vanderbilt changes. However, Auburn cannot fall into the lull. They must get Pavia to the ground, then put the game out of reach with the running game. Many pundits already predict a swift Vanderbilt victory despite Auburn being a 6.0-point favorite.
Under no circumstance should a talented Auburn team fall to Vanderbilt, breakout season or not.