Auburn Tigers Boast The Athletic's No. 1 NFL Draft Prospect on Interior O-Line
When you think of Auburn Tigers linemen, they tend to line up on the defensive side of the ball. From Tracy Rocker to Derrick Brown, the Tigers have enjoyed decades of stellar defensive line play. Probably part and parcel of playing in the South, where defensive linemen pop up everywhere.
Meanwhile, an offensive lineman from The Plains continues to grab headlines and offseason products. What people knew around the program now gets a degree of national attention: Junior center Connor Lew is one of the best in the nation.
Dane Brugler, NFL Draft expert from The Athletic, heaped praise on the Auburn center, listing him as his number one interior offensive lineman in his summer positional draft rankings. Not bad for a player with two years under his belt who hasn't turned 20 yet.
"Whether he is climbing to the second level or working laterally to protect the pocket, Lew plays with above-average quickness and control in his movement patterns. He is tough and physical and has a solid anchor, but it’s his slide mirror coupled with his blocking awareness that stands out most," Brugler wrote.
Centers don't need to be road-graders that clog up space and need to battle it out with defenders without movement. Before Jason Kelce became America's favorite storyteller, he was an elite center who thrived on movement and motion to defeat not only sustained blocks but also win reps.
While Lew remains miles from a prospective gold jacket and bust in Canton, you can see positive traits in his game. Along with movement, he possesses situational awareness. There are times when he needs to move, get in the flow of the play, and open the door.
However, others require a heavier hand. Now, when Lew needs to get dirty and start fighting in the metaphorical phone booth, he will, without question. Look no further than the Texas A&M game.
In all fairness, Brugler does offer an area where Lew needs to improve.
"The negative reps on Lew’s tape usually are a result of his initial strike being slightly off the mark. Though he plays with balance and hand strength (he’s a former high school wrestler), his recovery skills are inconsistent, especially in the run game. Going into his second season as a full-time starter, I expect this part of his game to continue to get better," Brugler wrote.
In other words, it takes him a couple of extra steps to regain form, depending on the mood. On one hand, that may not seem like an issue, but it will be when you face better linemen. At times, elite linemen can sow a spot of trouble in this case.
Connor Lew could be the best Auburn offensive lineman that they've enjoyed in a while. That doesn't mean he's perfect, but the contrary. As the team has improved, so has he. The offense, much like their center, is an unfinished product.
Another interesting storyline to watch, even the best centers typically go in the second-round or later in the NFL Draft. Could the draft’s No. 1 interior line prospect enjoy the fruits of the NIL era and return to Auburn for his senior season?
One season at a time, but it’s not out of the question.