ESPN Misses One Key Trait for Auburn's Byrum Brown in FBS QB Tier Rankings

As Byrum Brown steps into the role as the starting quarterback of the Auburn Tigers, there has been quite a lot of speculation as to how he will perform in the SEC, especially after spending his entire career in the AAC. Some believe his skill will translate well to one of the best conferences in football, while others believe that there will be a shock the first time he steps onto the field against an SEC opponent in an Auburn uniform.

In a recent article detailing all 138 FBS quarterback situations, ESPN writer David Hale placed Brown in his sixth tier of quarterbacks, in a segment titled “Welcome to the Big Leagues” that is dedicated exclusively to quarterbacks who played in Group of Five programs last year, but have now transferred to a Power Four program.

“Brown, too, sticks with his former coach, as both he and Alex Golesh move from South Florida to Auburn,” Hale wrote. “Brown has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in each of his past two healthy seasons (2023 and 2025). The last Auburn QB to throw for 3,000? Jarrett Stidham, all the way back in 2017.”

Every spring I put way way way too much time and research into ranking every FBS QB situation into tiers knowing that you’ll immediately search for your team then tell me I’m an idiot. It’s a cathartic process. Anyway, here ya go… https://t.co/q1q0Dstkgl — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 26, 2026

In that 2017 season, the Tigers made the SEC championship, though they dropped the game to Georgia and ultimately missed out on the College Football Playoff. Though that does not seem like the greatest season of all time, Tiger fans would certainly be ecstatic for a run at the SEC title game, particularly after suffering five straight losing seasons under Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze.

One thing this article leaves out, interestingly, is Brown’s mobility, which is expected to be a key part of his game, as well as Auburn's offense. Brown was one of two players last season to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for an additional 1,000 yards, an aspect that should serve him well in an Auburn uniform.

After all, Auburn has traditionally rewarded dual-threat quarterbacks, with names like Cam Newton, Jason Campbell, Bo Nix and Nick Marshall coming to mind. Brown has already drawn comparisons to Newton, but he has big shoes to fill if he is looking to be anything like the Tigers’ most recent Heisman Trophy winner.

It would certainly be impressive for Brown to have a season like Newton’s, who has a bit of a similar story of not having much experience at a Power Four (then Power Five) level before his time at Auburn. Newton also struggled in his lone spring game with the Tigers, so the comparisons may just make sense if you are willing to suspend your disbelief for just a moment.

So, though the SEC will be a big challenge for Brown and company, the possibility remains for him to have a top-level season. However, the possibility also remains for him to have quite the disappointing season, a circumstance in which the Tigers may have to turn to Oregon State transfer quarterback Tristian Ti’a.

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