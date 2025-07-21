One Player Auburn Tigers' Coach Hugh Freeze Doesn't Want to See
Forget Auburn Tigers' head coach Hugh Freeze's 0-4 record against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. He has another unflattering streak he needs to end in 2025.
Freeze has yet to defeat a team with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia at the helm. He has a career record of 0-3 against Pavia, dating back to his time at Liberty.
Before their previous matchup with Pavia, Freeze even stated, “I’m sick of seeing that quarterback. I’ve had enough of him,” during a weekly press conference last season.
Pavia has had Hugh Freeze’s number during his college career, to say the least. During SEC media day, Pavia was asked why he thinks he has been so good against Freeze during his career.
“Maybe they have a spell on him or something,” said Pavia. “I’m just kidding. Obviously Auburn is a really good team. Coach Freeze, he wouldn’t be at Auburn if he wasn't a good coach. I think the world of him. He's a great person.”
Last season, Pavia and his Vanderbilt team walked into Jordan-Hare Stadium and earned a 17-7 victory over the Tigers, dropping Freeze’s record against Pavia to 0-3. Pavia only completed nine passes that game, but his two touchdown passes were enough to get past Auburn.
It is hard to ignore the 2023 season loss to Pavia, when he was the quarterback for the New Mexico State Aggies. The Aggies came in and absolutely dominated the Tigers, winning 31-10. In that matchup, Pavia passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns. This was the Aggies’ first-ever win over an SEC opponent, and Freeze knows that is unacceptable for Auburn’s standards.
“I played him at Liberty, and we were fortunate enough to beat him,” Pavia continued. “That was one of our clutch wins to go to a bowl game, too. But I don’t know, maybe we’ll see what happens in Nashville for game four.”
Freeze has one last opportunity to outlast Diego Pavia. The date is set for Saturday, November 8th, in Nashville. Although there is a long road ahead before the matchup, Freeze knows that he cannot go into that game with any mercy.
Dare it be said, he knows that the team has to perform well in the nine games before heading to Nashville, or he may not even be coaching against Pavia.