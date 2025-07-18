Auburn Tigers DLs Keldric Faulk Puts SEC, Nation on Notice
The Auburn Tigers' defense played well enough to avoid what ultimately became a fourth-straight seven-loss season in 2024. However, the defense didn't get much help from the rest of the team.
Auburn was -9 in turnover differential last season, tied for 119th in the nation, and they were the nation's worst field goal kicking team at a paltry 54.5%.
Head coach Hugh Freeze rebuilt the quarterback room, added bookend tackles to the offensive line, and the return of Alex McPherson should solve the kicking woes.
With another year of maturity and recruiting depth, the Tigers' defense should be one of the most fearsome units in the SEC, making them one of the best defenses in the nation.
We should, at the end of the year, be the best defense in the country.- Auburn's Keldric Faulk
Prospective top 10 draft pick, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, has high expectations for his defense in 2025.
"I feel our defense could be the best in the country," said Faulk at SEC Media Days this week. "in my opinion. We have so many guys that played last year that was young, especially in our secondary. Our secondary was containing mostly freshmen and second-year guys.
"I feel like everybody has another year under them. Really that's another year of maturity. So, I do expect a lot out of our whole defense.
"We should, at the end of the year, be the best defense in the country."
As he enters his junior season, Faulk didn't place any blame on areas of the team for consistently putting the defense in poor positions. That maturity is one of the reasons he is considered one of the team's leaders in what could be his final season on the Plains.
"Last year I was one of the leaders that led by example," said Faulk. "A lot of them (2024 leaders) left, and they were one of the most vocal ones on the team, so I had to take over that role of just being a little more vocal, letting people hear my voice because a lot of people like to say when the team hear my voice, a lot of people listen."
Faulk has a chance to be the first defensive player taken in an NFL Draft that appears to be loaded with defensive talent. He has high expectations heading into the 2025 season, and when he speaks, Auburn fans are listening.
It's up to him and the Auburn Tigers to make the rest of the country listen this fall.