Auburn Tigers Edge Amaris Williams has Change of Heart
One day after freshman defensive lineman Amaris Williams announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal, it appears he’s reconsidered things.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that he decided to stay at Auburn.
“God said it’s gon be alright,” Williams said.
247Sports had Williams ranked as the No. 17 available player in the portal, making his retention a significantly bigger win for the Tigers who have one less spot to fill on their defensive line.
Remaining at Auburn gives Williams an opportunity to play alongside multiple talented incoming freshmen such as five-star edge rusher Jared Smith and five-star defensive lineman Malik Autry.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 269-pound freshman from Fayetteville, N.C., was one of Auburn’s highest-rated prospects in its 2024 recruiting class. Williams was a five-star recruit, the No. 30 player nationally and the No. 5 edge rusher in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. Auburn’s late push to acquire Williams paid off as he flipped his commitment from Florida on National Signing Day.
Williams held 22 offers coming out of high school. He was the second-highest-rated piece of Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports, only falling behind wide receiver Cam Coleman - the second-highest-rated commit in program history.
Despite coming in as such a highly-rated prospect, Williams’ presence on Auburn’s defense in 2024 was minimal. Williams appeared in 10 games, not playing against Arkansas or Georgia, but ended the season with six total tackles, four of them being solo tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and recorded half a sack.
With Williams withdrawing his name from the portal, T.J. Lindsey and Gage Keys are the only Auburn defensive linemen who have decided to take their talents to another program following the 2024 season.
Click here to read about the 14 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.