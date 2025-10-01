Auburn Daily

Which Auburn Tigers Freshmen are On Schedule for Redshirts?

Now over four games into the season, Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down which freshmen have lost a year of eligibility and which have games to spare.

Cam Parker

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight headlined the team's 2025 recruiting class.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight headlined the team's 2025 recruiting class. / John Reed-Imagn Images
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have reached its first of two bye weeks for the 2025 season, sitting at 3-2 after a pair of losses to open SEC play, including a 16-10 loss last weekend at Texas A&M.

With the Tigers five games into the season, multiple Auburn freshman have either already burned a year of eligibility after appearing in more than four games or at risk of burning a redshirt should they play in more games.

Auburn Tigers on SI has compiled a comprehensive list of Auburn's freshmen and their participation level so far in 2025. Participation levels are all via Pro Football Focus.

Auburn returns to the field on Oct. 11 at home against Georgia.

Five Games Played

These players have played in every game, meaning they have officially burned through a year of eligibility.

  • EDGE Jared Smith
  • LB Elijah Melendez
  • DB AnQuon Fegans
  • DB Eric Winters
  • DB Blake Woodby

Four Games Played

These players have played in four games, meaning one more appearance this season would make them ineligible for a traditional redshirt.

  • RB Omar Mabson II
  • DL Malik Autry
  • DL Jourdin Crawford
  • DL Darrion Smith
  • LB Bryce Deas
  • DB Donovan Starr

Three Games Played

These players can play in one more game before burning through a year of eligibility.

  • WR Duke Smith

Two Games Played

These players can play in two games before becoming ineligible for a traditional redshirt.

  • OL Kail Ellis

One Game Played

These players can play in no more than three more games before burning through a year of eligibility.

  • QB Deuce Knight
  • WR Sam Turner
  • TE Ryan Ghea
  • OL Tai Buster
  • OL Jacobe' Ward
  • EDGE JJ Faulk

No Games Played

These players have yet to appear in a game this season, giving them all four games left before burning a redshirt.

  • RB Alvin Henderson
  • WR Erick Smith
  • TE Hollis Davidson III
  • OL Broderick Shull
  • DL Antonio Coleman
  • DB Devin Williams
  • P John McGuire

Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

