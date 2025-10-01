Which Auburn Tigers Freshmen are On Schedule for Redshirts?
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers have reached its first of two bye weeks for the 2025 season, sitting at 3-2 after a pair of losses to open SEC play, including a 16-10 loss last weekend at Texas A&M.
With the Tigers five games into the season, multiple Auburn freshman have either already burned a year of eligibility after appearing in more than four games or at risk of burning a redshirt should they play in more games.
Auburn Tigers on SI has compiled a comprehensive list of Auburn's freshmen and their participation level so far in 2025. Participation levels are all via Pro Football Focus.
Auburn returns to the field on Oct. 11 at home against Georgia.
Five Games Played
These players have played in every game, meaning they have officially burned through a year of eligibility.
- EDGE Jared Smith
- LB Elijah Melendez
- DB AnQuon Fegans
- DB Eric Winters
- DB Blake Woodby
Four Games Played
These players have played in four games, meaning one more appearance this season would make them ineligible for a traditional redshirt.
- RB Omar Mabson II
- DL Malik Autry
- DL Jourdin Crawford
- DL Darrion Smith
- LB Bryce Deas
- DB Donovan Starr
Three Games Played
These players can play in one more game before burning through a year of eligibility.
- WR Duke Smith
Two Games Played
These players can play in two games before becoming ineligible for a traditional redshirt.
- OL Kail Ellis
One Game Played
These players can play in no more than three more games before burning through a year of eligibility.
- QB Deuce Knight
- WR Sam Turner
- TE Ryan Ghea
- OL Tai Buster
- OL Jacobe' Ward
- EDGE JJ Faulk
No Games Played
These players have yet to appear in a game this season, giving them all four games left before burning a redshirt.
- RB Alvin Henderson
- WR Erick Smith
- TE Hollis Davidson III
- OL Broderick Shull
- DL Antonio Coleman
- DB Devin Williams
- P John McGuire