The Auburn Daily Show: Five expectations for Auburn football's quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

With Spencer Sanders going to Ole Miss and the Transfer Portal closing until after the Spring, it is a safe bet that Robby Ashford will be the starting quarterback in the first year of the Hugh Freeze Era.

Freeze is known for his ability to develop quarterbacks. He coached Chad Kelly and Bo Wallace at Ole Miss to stellar college careers and molded former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis into a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Robby Ashford up next, what will Freeze implement to his game? How explosive will this offense get under Freeze? Ashford impressed and had a big performance in the Iron Bowl loss, can we expect more of those big performances to lead to some huge wins and upsets in 2023?

On today’s episode of The Auburn Daily, Lance Dawe and Dylan Larck go through the five attributes you can expect from a Hugh Freeze-led quarterback.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

