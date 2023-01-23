Skip to main content

The Auburn Daily Show: Five expectations for Auburn football's quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

What should Auburn fans expect out of Hugh Freeze and Robby Ashford?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Spencer Sanders going to Ole Miss and the Transfer Portal closing until after the Spring, it is a safe bet that Robby Ashford will be the starting quarterback in the first year of the Hugh Freeze Era.

Freeze is known for his ability to develop quarterbacks. He coached Chad Kelly and Bo Wallace at Ole Miss to stellar college careers and molded former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis into a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Robby Ashford up next, what will Freeze implement to his game? How explosive will this offense get under Freeze? Ashford impressed and had a big performance in the Iron Bowl loss, can we expect more of those big performances to lead to some huge wins and upsets in 2023?

On today’s episode of The Auburn Daily, Lance Dawe and Dylan Larck go through the five attributes you can expect from a Hugh Freeze-led quarterback.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

-

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Robby Ashford (9) carries during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers
Football

The Auburn Daily Show: Five expectations for Auburn football's quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall vs Arkansas
Football

Derick Hall and Eku Leota respond to being on the same team as Alabama guys in the Senior Bowl

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Stan White passes mic to Jason Campbell as Auburn football radio analyst

By Zac Blackerby
Highland Home's Keldric Faulk (15) and Javion McMillian (9) wrap up Clarke County's Camryn Mitchell (10) during their playoff game on the Highland Home campus in Highland Home, Ala. on Friday evening November 18, 2022. Hh10
Recruiting

Auburn football commit Keldric Faulk earns fifth star on Rivals

By Lance Dawe
Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Projected offensive line starters going into this season

By Jeremy Robuck
Jan 18, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks to his team during a time out during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball back inside top 15 in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (8)
Football

Podcast: Jarquez Hunter will have historic season in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How Gunner Britton impacts Auburn's offensive line

By Cooper Posey