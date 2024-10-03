Auburn Tigers QB Room Changes with Deuce Knight Commitment
Auburn gained a commitment from quarterback prospect Deuce Knight of George County (Lucedale, Miss.) High School on Wednesday night.
Knight’s commitment wasn’t unexpected news for Auburn. He had been committed to Notre Dame since Sept. 2023, but had visited Auburn a number of times since this summer. Growing up just northwest of Mobile, Ala., and less than a four-hour drive away, the young talent from Lucedale visited Auburn for several games including his official visit to Auburn over the weekend.
Hugh Freeze and staff primarily recruited Juju Lewis of Carrollton, Ga., High School for its QB of the 2025 signing class until this summer when message board rumors were circulated about NIL requests and demands.
Around that time Freeze and Co. turned their attention to Knight, whose commitment to Auburn on Wednesday vaulted the Tigers to the No. 3 recruiting class in the country behind Ohio State and Alabama, and marginally ahead of SEC foes LSU, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee. Texas A&M and Oklahoma round out the top 10, giving the SEC eight of 10 in the 247 Sports Industry Composite.
So what kind of impact does Knight’s commitment to the Auburn program have? It certainly shapes up an already impressive recruiting class for Freeze. The Tigers have loads of talent in the class on all three levels of the defense. Complementing the incredible haul of receivers signed last year, the 2025 class will bring in five offensive lineman to date, a running back, two tight ends, and now a 5-star quarterback.
It opens the door for other talents around the country like Caleb Cunningham and Andrew Babalola to think harder at playing with Knight and an incredible class overall.
What kind of impact does Knight’s commitment have on the quarterback room? The 6-4, 205-pound lefty adds competition to a room that is sure to be better than the product on the field over the last several years.
Gone after this season is starter-for-now Payton Thorne. The following are the QBs as of today who are projected to be at spring practice for Auburn in 2025.
Hank Brown, Redshirt Sophomore
Holden Geriner, Redshirt Junior
Walker White, Redshirt Freshman
Deuce Knight, True Freshman
As is relates to Freeze, Nix, and the offensive system, Brown is the odd man out on his ability to keep and run, or have many designed quarterback read and possibly run plays. It's part of the system undoubtedly. But being that the system relies heavily on down-field passing, the ability to pass from the pocket is the ultimate talent distinguishment.
Hank Brown is in all likelihood to have a leg up on getting the first snaps with the first team offense in spring drills, as it remains to be seen if Knight will be a December enrollee or arrive on campus in summer 2025.
As athletic and talented as Knight is, quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, Nix, and Freeze are going to give Knight every opportunity in August 2025. But as of now to start the off season, one has to give Brown favorable odds to be the starter.
Brown has put up impressive film in limited game action as a reserve to Thorne. However, in his one start he threw three first-half interceptions against Arkansas only to get pulled at halftime in favor of Thorne. Brown could have a bright future, but he wasn’t good enough yet to hold on to the starting job given the opportunity already this season.
If he’s not good enough given the opportunity to beat Thorne, then how SEC-ready is he?
Auburn’s quarterback competition through September and heading into the Georgia game in Athens on Saturday has been a fluid situation, but it appears like Thorne has the job at least until he has another four-interception game or throws another pick-six to win it for the other team. If he does, that’ll give Brown more game reps.
Geriner is perhaps the best athlete with the best arm of the QBs, but is behind Brown, who has a year more of eligibility. Geriner, a potential fourth-year player in 2025, could perhaps be behind more than just Brown by summer 2025. And in the day of the transfer portal, will be faced with a decision.
White has served as the scout team quarterback this fall as a true freshman. He arrived in Auburn in December, practiced well enough to get significant snaps in Auburn’s scrimmages this August, but in the end was relegated to the fourth in line behind Thorne, Brown and Geriner.
White doesn’t have any game action thus far in 2024, and his off season work in December through August of 2025 could ultimately decide his fate. He was a highly recruited prospect ranked as the No. 5 quarterback nationally by 247 Sports and No. 3 by ESPN. Though certainly not common or easy for a true freshman to make his way up the depth chart, but what does it say about White that he didn’t beat out Brown or Geriner?
For White, and for Knight, the 2025 off season will tell the direction their careers go. If White is beaten out by the younger player, he’ll be in the same situation as Geriner. Knight has the size and athleticism, and his ceiling incredibly high. Auburn fans will find out next summer if it’s enough to vault him up the depth chart and in competition for the 2025 starting job.
If Knight can earn his way up to No. 2, that’ll certainly be optimism for his future.