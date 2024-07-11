Auburn Tigers Re-Load at Defensive Back
Auburn Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott returned to The Plains instead of leaving via the transfer portal. As a result, the Tigers will field a veteran defensive back with experience. Despite losing talented corners to the NFL Draft, the team can actually reload from within.
That is to say, employ a "next man up" mentality that provides not early security but a sense of familiarity with the culture and what the defense wants to accomplish. Yet, with change all around him, teammates will look to Scott for leadership.
Almost Gone
When Ron Roberts headed to Gainesville to accept a co-defensive coordinator position, word leaked that Scott would leave school, heading into the transfer portal. Faced with the potential loss of four talented defensive backs, three to the NFL, an Auburn strength looked like a burgeoning problem.
After hearing assessments around the world of college football, Scott decided to return to the team for the 2024 season. In a world of player branding, he chose to do the right thing for himself and his future. The enormous sigh of relief you heard from East Alabama was the collective lungs of Auburn faithful relaxing a bit. Now, Scott can focus on the task at hand.
New Role
In 2023, the California native looks to line up opposite of Kayin Lee in a starting cornerback spot. As the nickel, Scott flashes active, quick hands and a knack for sticky coverage. Now, he will stay with the outside receiver. No longer bracketed, Scott will need to compete during even rep, even roiling up to provide run support.
From what coaches see, moving a player from nickel to outside cornerback shows a world of trust since both positions possess vastly different approaches and goals. Now, Scott stands in front of the best in the SEC, with the ability to affect one side of the boundary.
Facing talent from the first game requires a locked-on mindset. During this season, the best opposing wideouts will look to make their names and highlight films from playing against Scott.
Leadership
Peering at a potential depth chart, Scott leads a group of eleven underclassmen in the defensive backfield. These young defenders will look to him to not only set the tone but mirror his work ethic. While the “ practice how you play” axiom may appear cliché, it fits.
Football, more than many sports, relies on player leaders to establish a culture of not only competition. Granted, many of those eleven aforementioned defensive backs may not see the field. Yet, they still need to buy and stay ready, in case of injury or poor performance.
In that case, Scott can model the behaviors that led him to starting. Originally, a junior college transfer, he needed to fight and produce to get to The Plains, in the first place. Keionte Scott realized that the grass wasn’t greener. Instead, he chose to mow the lawn that he already had.