Auburn Tigers Transfer RB 'Would Die' to Get a Win
AUBURN, Ala.- “I would really die on that field if it came to that. If I have to die on that field to get us a win, I would do that.” Auburn Tigers transfer running back Durell Robinson said while giving a big smile during a media interview.
Robinson is healthy and ready to be a part of the Auburn offense after not being able to participate during spring training due to an injury.
He’s originally from Seat Pleasant, Md. In his freshman season of college, he played four games rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown, while playing for Charlotte. In his redshirt freshman season, he played in 12 games at UConn, rushing for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.
Durell transferred to Auburn in January, but his undisclosed injury did not allow Robinson to participate in spring practices. However, he was able to get better in other ways.
“I was mainly in the weight room, getting my body ready for this SEC conference,” Robinson stated when asked about what he did during the spring. “And just watching the guys that were here already performing, seeing the corrections they made, the wrongs they did, just learning from all of their mistakes, so when I get back I was ready.”
Robinson is feeling better than ever. Getting good reps, and actually being involved with the team on the field.
“Actually I haven’t felt this healthy since my junior year of high school. And I had a crazy year that year, so that just shows how I’m feeling right now.”
With the running back room in a highly competitive state, Robinson knows that competition breeds excellence.
“It’s been lovely”, Robinson stated when talking about the running back competition. “We got Damari Olston, Jeremiah Cobb, Omar (Mabson II) coming in, Alvin Henderson, and even the walk-ons they are out here making plays… the relationship that we have is just iron sharpens iron, what coach Freeze preaches, and it's been amazing.”
The Auburn running back room is filled with loads of talent, with everyone bringing in their own aspect to the game. Everyone is buying into the mindset that competition is only going to make everyone better and push everyone harder to be the best player that they can be.
With the loaded running back room, you sometimes get guys who you did not expect to play, forcing their way into the rotation with their practice performances. Expect a lot of running backs to see the field this season for the Tigers, including Durell Robinson who sounds like he’ll do about anything to contribute to an Auburn win.