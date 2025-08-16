Auburn Transfer Cornerback Epitomizes Newfound Depth and Competition
New Auburn Tigers cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant is mostly known for one play, a 100-yard pick-six against Southeastern Louisiana University while a member of Tulane's team.
Now, he’s on a bigger stage and gets to showcase a wider skillset.
After his first two seasons in the Big Easy, the cornerback/returner gets to prove himself in that crucible that is the Southeastern Conference. The Plains remain a lifetime away from the American Conference.
Profile
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Pleasant's size suggests that, as a corner, he should flash the ability to maintain a physical pace with opposing wideouts. He’ll be challenged every day in practice against one of the nation’s best receiver rooms as well as week in and week out by opposing receivers.
"Part of my reason for coming here is I just wanted to be forced to be at my best each and every day," Pleasant told reporters on Thursday. “Everybody in that room, great players. They’re great people. And they push me; we all push each other. We’re all going towards the same mission. Push each other each and every day.”
Normally, when you read a quote like that, you can feel the eyerolls spinning like reels on a slot machine. However, Pleasant knew where he stood before coming to Auburn. He definitely knew that he would not be a starter or be handed the job, as Jay Crawford and Kayin Lee had secured those jobs already.
Yet he still came to the school, and it sounds like he truly wants to compete. With smaller FBS schools offering starting positions, choosing to begin his career at Auburn as a reserve speaks volumes about his character.
Earlier, we discussed the one play, the pick-six. Yet, that does underrate where Pleasant will see the field first. As a returner, Pleasant led the Americans with two kick return touchdowns. If he can maneuver through that mass of humanity and get to daylight, that will put the offense in the best possible spot to start.
Especially after needing to respond after the opponent scores. With an offense that looks primed to explode on the national scene with a plethora of talented wideouts, the return game becomes helpful.
The Auburn Tigers have considerably more depth in Hugh Freeze’s third year. Holding onto his nucleus of young talent while adding players like Pleasant from the transfer portal is a world-class sales job.
On August 29th against the Baylor Bears, it will be time for Freeze and the Tigers to deliver on the preseason promise.