Auburn, Western Kentucky to wear helmet stickers honoring murdered Virginia student-athletes
Auburn is set to take on Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon with a new sticker on the back of their helmets: A sticker with the numbers 41, 1, and 15 with the Virginia Cavaliers logo.
Both the Tigers and the Hilltoppers will be adding the sticker to their helmets.
It's a kind gesture towards the University of Virginia, who's football program lost three players in a shooting last week. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the three players who were killed by a former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two other students were also shot by Jones, who is in custody and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those lost.
Auburn kicks off against Western Kentucky this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. central on the SEC Network.
