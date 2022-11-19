Skip to main content

Auburn, Western Kentucky to wear helmet stickers honoring murdered Virginia student-athletes

The Tigers and Hilltoppers are displaying a kind gesture towards the fallen Virginia student-athletes.
Auburn is set to take on Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon with a new sticker on the back of their helmets: A sticker with the numbers 41, 1, and 15 with the Virginia Cavaliers logo.

Both the Tigers and the Hilltoppers will be adding the sticker to their helmets.

It's a kind gesture towards the University of Virginia, who's football program lost three players in a shooting last week. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the three players who were killed by a former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two other students were also shot by Jones, who is in custody and has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those lost.

Auburn kicks off against Western Kentucky this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. central on the SEC Network.

