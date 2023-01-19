Barstool Sports says best thing about Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss is Rebels 'beating out Auburn and Hugh Freeze'

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has committed to Ole Miss.

He joins what is currently a crowded QB room, as incumbent Jaxson Dart is still there and former four-star freshman Walker Howard just transferred in from LSU.

Auburn was in pursuit of Sanders, but backed off of him a couple of weeks ago.

This did not stop Barstool from letting their opinion known on Hugh Freeze, Auburn, and the commitment of Spencer Sanders to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

"I think the best part about this is beating out Auburn and Hugh Freeze," Barstool's resident Ole Miss fan Mintzy said in a video on Twitter. "That makes it even sweeter."

Brandon Walker, the self-proclaimed "King of College Football" and SEC show host, also shared some more tasteful thoughts on Hugh Freeze and the Tigers missing out on Sanders.

"Lane Kiffin is the king of the transfer portal," Walker said. "He knows what he's doing. He knows how to go get players, he knows how to stack his roster [...] now, Jaxson Dart, I guess he's just screwed [...] the funniest part about all of this is that sanctimonious, fake preacher down in Auburn who thought Spencer Sanders was could have been his starting quarterback, Hugh Freeze was after Spencer Sanders and didn't get him. Lane Kiffin stealing money off of Hugh Freeze's plate is (expletive) hilarious."

Some less than professional comments from Barstool, as to be expected. Auburn is set to roll with incumbent Robby Ashford as their starting quarterback in 2023, unless they nab a QB during the spring window of the transfer portal.

