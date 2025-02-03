Biggest Auburn Recruiting Storyline Revealed as Signing Day Approaches
The Auburn Tigers enter the final week of this 2025 National Signing Day window holding on to sixth place nationally with the Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators hot in pursuit. However, after Ty Haywood decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide, it became a frenzy to secure him. He has taken several trips to Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State.
Right now, the offensive lineman has a 71.2% chance to commit to the Wolverines, according to On3.com. Behind the Wolverines is the Crimson Tide with a 24.6% chance. The Florida State Seminoles, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies all have less than 1% to land the 5-star tackle.
How the Final Rankings Could Change
According to Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, “Auburn currently sits at No. 6, but adding [Ty] Haywood would send Michigan to that position.” He adds, “The dream scenario—landing both Haywood and Mathis—would catapult the Seminoles from 19th to 13th in this cycle. While I wouldn't count on that happening, the possibility is there.”
While Auburn may not be in the works for Haywood, if he does head to Michigan or even Florida, both teams could jump the Tigers in the final rankings. Coach Hugh Freeze has managed to get two consecutive top-10 recruiting classes with a potential third on its way. Unfortunately, the Tigers have not landed a single 5-star recruit outside of the transfer portal this cycle.
Where the Tigers Stand
Currently, the Tigers are sixth with 26 commits to Michigan’s 23 commits, according to 247sports.com. However, the Wolverines have two commitments from 5-star recruits already. Adding Haywood will push Michigan over the edge.
He had initially been expected to announce it on Feb. 3, two days prior to signing day. However, he will now announce his decision on National Signing Day. No time has been set for the announcement.