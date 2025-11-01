BREAKING: Auburn to Start Ashton Daniels at Quarterback Against Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers will have a new face under center for their Week 10 matchup with Kentucky.
Senior Ashton Daniels is set to make his first start at quarterback for the Tigers on Saturday night, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, replacing former starter Jackson Arnold.
Arnold was benched at the end of the first half of last week’s win at Arkansas after throwing an 89-yard pick-six to dig Auburn into a 21-10 hole heading into the break in Fayetteville. Daniels took over with a minute remaining in the second quarter, and a strong effort by the Stanford transfer in the second half led Auburn to a comeback 33-24 victory over the Razorbacks.
In his first action with the Tigers, Daniels went 6-for-8 passing for 77 yards through the air. He also recorded 35 rushing yards on seven carries, and managed to find the endzone on an important two-point conversion to put Auburn up three in the fourth quarter.
“He didn’t get here until July because he had to stay and graduate at Stanford. So we really did not start getting him any significant reps behind Jackson (Arnold) and Deuce (Knight) until probably week three or week four,” head coach Hugh Freeze said after the game last week. “But you immediately see maturity and poise about him.”
There has been chatter since the conclusion of the Arkansas game and throughout the week regarding if Freeze would make the change. According to Freeze, Arnold and Daniels split reps in practice over the past few days, but he ultimately decided to go with Daniels for Auburn's clash with the Wildcats.
Auburn and Kentucky will kick off Saturday night under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.