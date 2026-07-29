Breaking Down Auburn’s Offensive Line Ahead of Fall Camp

Offense lives and dies in the trenches, and the Auburn Tigers are set to rely extra heavily on their unit as they head into the 2026 season, as their rushing attack is, by far, their strongest offensive asset this year.

However, there have been some concerns about how the offensive line unit will perform in 2026, especially since the Tigers have had to rebuild the room completely.

Six of seven offensive linemen to record a start for the Tigers last season are now on to other ventures, leaving sophomore center Kail Ellis as the lone returner from last year’s unit. Much like the rest of the Tigers’ offense this year, the Tiger trenches are set to rely on a host of transfers, but who are these new faces?

Auburn Tigers on SI breaks down each of the Tigers’ five expected starting offensive linemen in 2026 and explains the value they could bring to the Plains.

For starters, Cole Best, a redshirt senior transfer from USF, joins the unit as one of two former USF Bulls on the Tigers’ 2026 offensive line. On paper, Best, who stands at 6-foot-4, 322 pounds, projects to be a top-level addition for the Tigers, as he was an All-American Conference third-teamer this past season and has started in each of the Bulls’ last 20 games.

However, Best’s value goes far beyond his on-field accolades. Byrum Brown, Best’s longtime quarterback, has described him as a leader and a key piece of the offense. Best has also slung several praises his quarterback’s way, illustrating a relationship that should benefit the Tigers’ offense this year.

Then, at right guard, another USF transfer named Cole is expected to earn the starting job, though this time, the Cole in question is Cole Skinner, a fellow senior transfer. Skinner, who stands at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, played in all 12 games for USF last year, starting four, though he may have an additional role in some trick plays later this season, as last season, he scored two rushing touchdowns.

Jack Leyrer, a Stanford transfer redshirt senior, will compete with Deryc Plazz, a sophomore Miami transfer, for the right guard job, with Leyrer expected to earn the spot. However, Leyrer, who stands at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, missed all of last season due to an injury, so the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Plazz, who has yet to earn a start in college, could find his way to some playing time, either as a sixth rotating man or as a starter.

At blindside tackle will be Stanton Ramil, a 6-foot-7, 312-pound behemoth of a redshirt junior who transferred in this past season from Michigan State. Ramil has experience, size and even started 13 of his last 16 games with the Spartans, so he is certainly well-prepped for SEC play.

Then, at left tackle, Jo Simmons, a redshirt senior transfer from James Madison, is expected to earn the starting job this season. Simmons, who stands at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention last season after he started all 13 games for the Dukes.

Alex Golesh seems to be prioritizing age and experience in his unit this year, so if the tapestry of different pieces from different programs is able to come together this year, the Tigers’ rushing attack–and time for their passing game to develop–should benefit immensely.

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