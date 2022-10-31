Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Bryan Harsin being fired

Auburn Twitter was ecstatic to move on from Bryan Harsin.

It's official Bryan Harsin is out as the head coach at Auburn. 

The Harsin era was an interesting one, to say the least, but it was filled with controversy and losing a lot of football games. 

When Harsin was hired as the new head coach at Auburn, spirits were high, and people were excited. Boy, did that change fast. 

Harsin went 9-12 in his time at Auburn and was 3-10 over his last 13 games.  Last season started well for Harsin and the Auburn Tigers, but then everything went down the drain after starting quarterback Bo Nix went down with an injury. 

This season the Tigers have already been blown out three times by Penn State, Georgia, and Arkansas. 

The Tigers are on their way to not making a bowl game for the first time since 2012. 

It has been a dark time on the Plains, but with Harsin out, the Tiger fans have something they haven't had in a really long time, hope. 

Tiger fans finally have something to be excited about with a new coach on the way. 

Let's look and see what Auburn Twitter has to say about Bryan Harsin being fired. 

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Twitter reacts to Bryan Harsin being fired

