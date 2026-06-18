Byrum Brown Actively Recruiting No. 1, Georgia-Committed QB



The Auburn Tigers are no strangers to snagging recruits from under the noses of the Georgia Bulldogs, but if the Tigers can pull this off, it may be the biggest recruiting win in Alex Golesh’s career.

The premise is simple: five-star 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade is currently committed to Georgia, and Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown is looking to change that.

On Monday, a recruiting window officially opened for the class of 2028, and the Tigers’ social media created a post to let the world know that their attention is turning, at least in part, to that class. Byrum Brown quoted that post with a post of his own, simply tagging Wade.

This is interesting for a few reasons. For one, Wade has been committed to Georgia since November of 2025, and is assumedly quite locked in with the program. However, the IMG quarterback still has a full two seasons of high school left, and with flips running rampant in recruiting as of late, nothing is guaranteed.

Before we dive any deeper into this, though, we need to learn a bit about Wade. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds as a rising junior in high school, Wade is the blue-chip recruit to end all blue-chip recruits. He is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the 2028 class and the No. 1 quarterback, according to 247Sports.

Wade transferred to IMG Academy, a program known for developing top-level athletes, at the start of his sophomore year, and immediately won the starting job at one of the most competitive programs in the country. Their decision was far from incorrect, though, as Wade was 9-0 as a starter, complemented by some of the best offensive line and receiver play in the country.

Needless to say, any program in the country would love to have Wade, and Byrum Brown is doing all he can to make sure the Tigers stay on Wade’s radar. After all, Brown only has a single year of eligibility left, so the Tigers will be looking for a new quarterback quite soon.

Brown would be a full season removed from college by the time Wade is a true freshman, and Oregon State transfer Tristian Ti’a is expected to be the starter in the years following Brown. Wade could develop under Ti’a, whose physicals match up quite well with Wade, until either Ti’a graduates or Wade earns the starting job.

As mentioned, the Tigers are no strangers to snagging recruits from under Georgia, but so far, they have exclusively done so by way of recruiting battles, not straight flips. If the Tigers could somehow flip Wade, it would be a hallmark recruiting win for Golesh, who has already boasted quite a few major wins despite the short time he has been the Tigers’ head coach.

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