Alex Golesh Has Chance For Third-Straight Auburn Recruiting Win Against Georgia, Kirby Smart

If there was one thing that would not have been on my bingo card heading into this year’s recruiting cycle, it would be Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers winning two major recruiting battles against Georgia and Kirby Smart. Now, in an incredible twist of fate, Golesh has a chance to do it a third time.

The Bulldogs and Smart have always seemed to get what they want in recruiting, and yet Golesh has now taken two recruits from right under their noses. Better yet? Both recruits were blue-chippers.

The first major recruiting win against Georgia, for the Tigers, was the commitment of Isaac McNeil, who is currently rated as the fourth-best linebacker in the country, as well as the second-best player in Alabama. He chose Auburn over Georgia and Florida.

Then, four-star safety Chance Gilbert, who stood with a 21% chance to land with the Dawgs, announced his commitment to Golesh and the Plains just six days later. Gilbert is currently rated as the fourth-best safety in the 2027 class, as well as the fourth-best player from his home state of Georgia.

Now, four days after Gilbert’s commitment, the Tigers stand with a chance to snag a third recruit from under Smart’s nose: Karlos May. May is a four-star defensive lineman who is currently rated as the 11th-best defensive lineman in the country, as well as the fifth-best player from Alabama.

The Tigers currently stand with a 90.1% chance to land May, though there is a catch: after his recent visit to Georgia, he made it clear that the Bulldogs were making a significant push for him.

“I almost wanted to commit [to Georgia] on the spot, actually,” May said. “But I changed my mind. I said I was going to do what I said I would. Go through all my visits. Things like that. But I definitely felt that way… I’ve never felt that way at a school before. That’s really why I felt that was real. I’ve never felt that way before.”

Despite his comments, Georgia still stands with just a 1.8% chance to land May, according to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine. Was May just blowing smoke to see who really wants him? We will certainly find out when he makes his announcement.

If Golesh can successfully snag a third recruit away from the Bulldogs, though, it will be a monumental occasion for the first-year SEC head coach, who has already gone toe-to-toe with one of the best recruiters in the league and emerged victorious on multiple occasions.

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