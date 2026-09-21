Byrum Brown Ranks Top-Five In This Stat After Three Weeks of Auburn Football



The Auburn Tigers may not be off to exactly the start they dreamed of, but new Tiger quarterback Byrum Brown has certainly been giving it his all throughout the first few weeks of the season. In fact, by total passing yards, Brown currently ranks fourth overall in the SEC.

SEC Passing Yard Leaders entering Week 4 pic.twitter.com/EXmgwlAN8f — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 21, 2026

Brown’s 756 total passing yards place him above players like LSU’s Sam Leavitt, Texas’ Arch Manning and even Florida’s Aaron Philo, despite the fact that Philo’s squad was able to bring home a win against Auburn this past Saturday.

The Tigers’ rushing attack has struggled quite a bit over the first three games, particularly in the Baylor and Florida games, forcing the Tigers to rely on Brown’s arm to put up points. Brown has delivered in many key moments, but there is still a bit of concern about how this offense will progress throughout the season.

As it stands, Brown has thrown for the aforementioned 756 total passing yards and rushed for an additional 180 yards, though the fact that he has thrown five touchdowns to four interceptions so far this season is an asterisk that cannot be ignored.

All three of Brown’s top receivers are, understandably, transfers who came over from USF with Brown this past offseason, as Keshaun Singleton leads the team with 230 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Chas Nimrod and Jeremiah Koger follow up with 188 and 148 receiving yards, respectively.

Brown has also found true freshman wide receiver Deshawn Spencer on a few passes throughout the season, to the point where he is technically the Tigers’ fourth-leading receiver with five receptions for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

This past offseason, many speculated that Brown may have some trouble acclimating to the SEC, though his first performance against Florida did not seem to indicate any major trouble. Sure, he opened the game with an interception, but he then played mostly clean football throughout the rest of the game as his offense hung 39 points against a very strong Florida defense.

Keep in mind, Brown’s offense was able to stack that number of points with virtually no rushing attack, as Brown himself led the team in total rushing production in that game. His RB1, Jeremiah Cobb, carried the ball just nine times throughout the match.

Brown’s three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown weren’t enough to seal the win over Florida, but at the very least, it is evidence of potential on the Plains, as the Tigers prepare to enter the toughest portion of their schedule.

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